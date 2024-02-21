Podcast: Funding a low-carbon future

In this edition of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we talk to Chris Ulfers, partner of Jones Walker’s Maritime Practice Group.

In today’s episode, Chris and I will discuss the transition to a low-carbon future and current financing and funding issues. We will particularly focus on the tug and towboat sector here in the U.S.

Chris will also present on this topic with additional info at Marine Log’s TTB 2024 event on March 6-7 in Mobile, Ala. I hope to see some of our listeners there!