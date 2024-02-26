Podcast: Caterpillar Marine talks electrification advances

Podcast: Caterpillar Marine talks electrification advancesWritten by Heather Ervin
In this edition of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we talk to Will Watson, global product director at Caterpillar Marine.
We discuss how Caterpillar is leveraging its electrification successes in other industries to bring marine class-certified batteries and shoreside charging solutions to the maritime industry. As many of you are probably aware, this is an important development to help lower emissions in the marine’s hard-to-abate industry.
