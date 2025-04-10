Podcast: Ammonia’s voyage into marine power with Amogy

On this episode of Marine Log’s Listen Up! Podcast, we sit with Janna Chernetz, senior director of global government & regulatory affairs at Brooklyn, New York-headquartered ammonia-to-power innovator Amogy, on using ammonia as a fuel in its recent tug project and what that means globally for maritime.

The ammonia tug project, named the NH3 Kraken, is the world’s first carbon-free, ammonia-powered vessel of any kind, according to the company.

The NH3 Kraken will prove how ammonia can be safely used as a primary fuel, either in new builds or retrofitted vessels. The ammonia powered tugboat is named for Amogy’s innovative ammonia “cracking” technology, which converts liquid ammonia (NH3) into its base elements of hydrogen and nitrogen, then funnels the hydrogen into a fuel cell, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions. Amogy is focusing this new clean technology on applications in hard-to-abate sectors such as maritime shipping and power generation.

Marine Log also hosted a webinar on Amogy’s ammonia technology last year. You can tune in to that here.

The NH3 Kraken tugboat is powered by ammonia. (Credit: Amogy)

ABOUT AMOGY

Amogy was founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni committed to decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors. Its patented ammonia cracking technology is carbon free and scalable, delivering an efficient method for splitting ammonia to generate electrical power to shape a cleaner future.