Hawaii Dolphin takes delivery of new tour boat from All American Marine

Hawaii Dolphin Tours’ newest snorkel and tour boat, Poseidon, has started operations in Oahu, following delivery by Bellingham, Wash., based All American Marine (AAM). The highly customized 50 x 17 foot vessel features a semi-displacement aluminum catamaran hull developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand.

The 70-passenger tour boat has been constructed to USCG Subchapter T regulations and is fuel efficient at cruising speeds as well comfortable during tours and snorkel operations. The propulsion package includes twin Cummins QSB 6.7 SL-SW engines, rated at 355 metric horsepower at 3,000 rpm, driving fixed-pitch propellers.

The open-air concept vessel was carefully designed for efficient operations. With a helm station on the bow and stern of the upper deck, the Poseidon’s captain has optimal viewing angles, no matter the mission of the vessel.

“We knew that All American Marine was the best builder when it came time to build a new custom boat for our tour operation,” said Yuriko Iruka, owner of Hawaii Dolphin Tours. “Our experience during the project design and construction has been excellent. We are excited to improve our guests’ experience and to enhance our tour operations in Oahu. AAM has made our long-term goals a reality.”

“All American Marine is committed to creating a long-term win-win situation for each of our customers,” said AAM president & COO Ron Wille. “From passenger ferries to unique and customized tour vessels, like Poseidon, we strive to make their operations successful by building quality boats at a fair price and supporting our customer’s needs.”

The vessel was designed and built with Hawaii Dolphin Tours’ guest experience being top of mind. The vessel’s design offers all passengers and crew a smooth ride and optimal comfort, as the Teknicraft hull provides a cushioned effect when encountering waves. Onboard the vessel, guests will have open-air views from all 70 seats, with wrap-around views on the main and upper decks. Its unique built in slide and customized, easy to use, boarding ladders are a great way for guests to literally slide into the clear Hawaiian waters and quickly get back aboard.