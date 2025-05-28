Zero-emission SF Bay Ferry trio will have Wärtsilä electric propulsion Written by Nick Blenkey









Wärtsilä has been selected to supply the electric propulsion system for the three fully battery-electric, high-speed ferries that All American Marine (AAM) is to build for San Francisco Bay Ferry.

The zero-emission vessels will be the first fully electric high-speed ferries to operate and be built in the U.S.A. The propulsion system order was placed with Wärtsilä by All American Marine, on behalf of San Francisco Bay Ferry,.

Wärtsilä notes that it has supplied more battery power to the marine industry than any other electrical propulsion provider in the world and says that, in awarding the contract, the company’s extensive global experience in developing and supplying integrated systems and solutions for zero-emission high-speed vessels was a key consideration.

“These 150-passenger ferries represent a transformative step forward in sustainable and innovative marine transportation,” said AAM president Ron Wille. “They showcase AAM’s unwavering commitment to innovation, delivering cutting-edge, emission-free solutions. As we look to the future of this project, we are relying upon Wärtsilä’s advanced technologies and extensive expertise to continue driving the success of this pioneering project.”

The three zero-emission vessels will be the first delivered as a part of San Francisco Bay Ferry’s Rapid Electric Emission Free (REEF) Ferry Program and will operate on new routes that connect two of San Francisco’s fastest growing neighborhoods, Treasure Island and Mission Bay, to SF Bay Ferry’s downtown ferry hub.

Wärtsilä will work within the REEF project team to finalize the vessel and charging system concepts.

Wärtsilä’s scope of supply is for the full electric propulsion system. This includes the energy and power management system (EPMS), the integrated automation system (IAS), batteries, D.C. hub, transformers, electricmotors, and the shore power supply. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery commencing in 2026, and the first vessel is expected to join the ferry fleet in early 2027.

“The award of this contract represents a clear endorsement of our strong track record in systems integration and emission-free propulsion and supports our global efforts to decarbonize the marine industry,” said Jan Othman, vice president, project services at Wärtsilä Marine, “We congratulate SF Bay Ferry and AAM for their vision in bringing this exciting project to fruition.”

Aurora Marine Design in San Diego delivered the initial concept design of the vessels to SF Bay Ferry. Teknicraft is then responsible for the detailed design of the vessels which will be built to USCG Subchapter T standards. The vessels will operate at 24 knots, powered by dual 625-kilowatt electric motors. The ferries will be 100 feet long with 26-foot beam and a 5.9-foot draft.