WETA partners with Wärtsilä on ferry fleet electrification

San Francisco’s Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA), the operator of the San Francisco Bay Ferry system, has signed a strategic partnership agreement that will see Wärtsilä provide its fleet electrification and systems integrator services for a project to build the first zero-emission high speed ferries in the U.S.

The project, and several others Wärtsilä will work on under this partnership, are a part of WETA’s Rapid Electric Emission-Free (REEF) Ferry Program, a phased decarbonization of high-speed, high-capacity ferry service in the San Francisco Bay.

Wärtsilä says that its track record with hybrid and zero emission ferry projects, as well as its expertise acting as an integrator for the delivery of hybrid and fully electric propulsion solutions were key factors in its selection as a partner for the ferry fleet electrification project . Wärtsilä will work within the WETA project team to finalize vessel and charging system concepts.

“We’re proud to operate the cleanest high-speed ferry fleet in the nation, but a zero-emission future for our system is within reach,” said WETA executive director, Seamus Murphy. “Wärtsilä’s expertise and experience will be incredibly valuable given the complexity our ferry decarbonization program entails.”

“This is a major project within the maritime sector’s journey towards decarbonization, and we are proud to be a part of it,” said Hanno Schoonman, director of sales for AMER region, Wärtsilä Marine Power. “Wärtsilä joins an industry leading team tasked to develop newbuild battery electric vessels that combine innovative technology and sustainable practices. Wärtsilä is well qualified to provide this project support, and this agreement is a clear endorsement of our strong track record in systems integration and emission-free propulsion.”

After completing the conceptual phase, WETA will move on to the initial construction phase of a multi-vessel program. This phase will involve the building of three smaller ferries with a capacity of approximately 150 passengers each and two larger ferries capable of carrying at least 300 passengers. Additionally, the scope of this phase will encompass the inclusion of battery charging floats. The construction of the first electric-powered vessel is slated to commence before the conclusion of 2023, with commercial operations expected to launch in 2025.