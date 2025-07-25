Wenatchee back in full-time WSF service

In his latest weekly update, WSDOT Deputy Secretary Steve Nevey, head of Washington State Ferries, reports that Wenatchee, WSFs’ first hybrid-electric ferry, returned to full-time service on the Seattle/Bainbridge route June 24. It had been running part time for nearly a week in the afternoons and evenings until now.

As we reported earlier, Vigor Marine Seattle completed the Wenatchee hybrid-electric conversion in June, marking a major milestone in Washington State Ferries’ effort to modernize its aging fleet and reduce carbon emissions.

The 202-vehicle Wenatchee, one of the three largest ferries in the WSF system is now the largest U.S. passenger ferry to be electrified,

“This is a big step in our work to upgrade our fleet and to cut down on emissions,” said Nevey in his update. “Thank you for your patience as we worked on this upgrade, and a heartfelt thanks to the more than 600 employees and union-represented craftspeople who worked so hard to get us here.”

On a different topic, Nevey also noted that legislation that takes effect this Sunday, July 27,adds Washington State Ferries to the state law defining unlawful behavior on public transit.

“This means our crew members will now have the same protections as other transit workers across the state,” said Nevey.

The new law makes it a misdemeanor to do things like smoke, litter, damage property or refuse to follow crew directions while on a ferry.