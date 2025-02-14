Virgin Islands operator takes delivery of new Incat Crowther fast ferry Written by Nick Blenkey









Virgin Islands operator Smith’s Ferry Service has taken delivery of a new Incat Crowther designed 24-meter fast passenger ferry, the I Legend. Built by Brisbane, Australia, shipyard Aluminium Marine, it will transport 149 passengers at speeds of up to 28 knots and has been designed for the busy Charlotte Amalie (U.S Virgin Islands) to Road Town (British Virgin Islands) tourism route.

Designed with operational flexibility and an enhanced customer experience in mind, the main deck is capable of transporting 118 passengers in air-conditioned comfort and featuresa large service kiosk, two bathrooms and luggage space. The ferry has also been designed to be handicap accessible and has two spaces for people with wheelchairs on its main deck.

The vessel’s upper deck features premium outdoor seating for 40 passengers as well as protected storage boxes for luggage. The vessel’s wheelhouse provides the vessel’s captain with an excellent line of sight ensuring safe operations in almost any sea conditions.

The I Legend is powered by two MAN 2862 LE454 EPA Tier 3 compliant diesel engines, each rated for 588 kW in a continuous duty application allowing for dependable speed performance, reduced maintenance intervals and increased time between overhauls.

“We required a vessel that not only delivered a premium customer experience, but one that was also operationally efficient and tailored to the sea state conditions we experience on the Caribbean Sea,” said Rikky Baynes, operations manager at Smith’s Ferry Services. “Incat Crowther has delivered on this brief by designing a vessel that will provide a step change in comfort and operational reliability for people traveling between the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.”

Speaking after the vessel’s delivery, Grant Pecoraro, Incat Crowther’s U.S. managing director said the project saw Incat Crowther work closely with operator Smith’s Ferry Services through the design and build of the new ferry.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support Smith’s Ferry Services in their efforts to enhance their fleet,” he said.

The new vessel has been built to comply with both the U.S. Coast Guard’s Subchapter T requirements and the Caribbean Small Commercial Vessel (SCV) Code

SPECIFICATIONS