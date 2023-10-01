VIDEO: Washington State Ferries electrification moves ahead

Washington State Ferries (WSF) is not only the largest ferry system in the U.S., it’s also leading the charge on system-wide electrification. Last week, in the latest in his Results Washington Public Performance Reviews, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee got an update on what’s been achieved thus far, and what’s next. The meeting also featured a presentation by Glosten CEO Morgan Fanberg P.E. on progress with the Glosten/Bieker fast foil ferry.

