VIDEO: Vessev e-foiler set to start sailings for Fullers360

New Zealand’s largest ferry operator, Auckland-based Fullers 360, has added an electric foiling ferry to its fleet. It is now taking bookings for sailings on the first Vessev VS—9 e-foiler to enter public service. Called Kermadec, the VS—9 officially joined the Fullers360 fleet following its certification by Maritime New Zealand in November. First sailings are set for January 29, 2025.

As we reported earlier, the 9-meter VS—9 is designed to carry 10 passengers at a service speed of 25 knots. It has been designed and built by Vessev with input from Fullers360’s decarbonization team, NetZero Maritime.

Fullers 360 says its Electric Hydrofoil Experience “offers an unforgettable 40-minute journey starting at Auckland’s Viaduct. Glide above the water while enjoying panoramic views of Auckland’s iconic skyline, the Harbour Bridge, and the stunning waters of the Waitematā Harbour.”

The VS— 9 has these specifications

● Length: 8.95 meters

● Weight: 4 tonnes fully loaded

● Power: Battery electric

● Capacity: 10 passengers (after initial trial period with 8 passengers)

● Crew: 1 skipper

● Top speed: 30 knots, 55 km/h

● Cruise speed: 25 knots

● Range: Up to 50 nautical miles at 25 knots

● Charging: Up to 90 kW

While that puts it at the lower end of the passenger capacity scale, at the time sea trials were starting, Vessev CEO Eric Laakmann, a former Apple Watch engineering program lead, said: “One way of looking at the impact of this vessel is that our waterways today are like roadways, where the only comfortable mode of transportation are very large multi-passenger buses – i.e. ferries. These large vessels are here to stay, but they will be augmented with point-to-point services delivered by vessels such as the VS—9. It’s like introducing a limo into a world of buses.”

“While this will be the first electric hydrofoiling tourism vessel to be commercialized by a major private operator, it is just the start of a once-in-a-generation transition to sustainable marine transport with 100-seater versions in development,” Laakmann said as Fullers360 started taking bookings. “Ten years from now – every major body of water will have electric hydrofoiling vessels operating and delivering entirely new services and experiences. This is just the start.”