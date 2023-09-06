VIDEO: Staten Island Ferry officers finally get a labor agreement Written by Nick Blenkey









After 13 years of negotiations, maritime union MEBA and the City of New York have finally reached an

agreement on a new contract for Staten Island Ferry officers.

MEBA, which represents all five officer titles at the Staten Island Ferry (Captain, Chief Engineer,

Marine Engineer, Assistant Captain and Mate) says the agreement brings the wages of all officers (Deck and Engine) in line with industry standards.

The MEBA membership ratified the agreement with 94% support this past Friday and it was announced September 4 by New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a Labor Day ceremony at the Staten Island Ferry terminal.

According to the mayor’s office, the contract is retroactive, beginning from November 7, 2010, and expires on January 4, 2027.

“It provides pattern-conforming wage increases to captains, assistant captains, and mates consistent with the 2010-2017, 2017-2021, and 2021-2026 civilian union patterns,” says the mayor’s office. “Further, marine engineers and chief marine engineers will receive retroactive wage increases consistent with the prevailing wage determination issued by the New York City comptroller earlier this year. The contract also establishes new salary rates and a 40-hour workweek effective October 1, 2023 — an increase from the current 32-hour work week — as well as a five-step salary schedule for all MEBA employees hired or promoted after October 1, 2023. The parties have also agreed that all MEBA-represented employees will be allowed to take vacation in one-week blocks instead of two-week blocks, providing greater flexibility for these workers.”

“Today, we thank our tireless ferry workers, not just with words — but with a contract that delivers the fair wages and benefits they deserve,” said Mayor Adams. “Our nation has been suffering from a shortage of marine workers. We know that to attract and retain a talented workforce we must offer competitive wages and benefits that everyone can agree on. Thanks to this agreement, both our ferry workers and the working people of Staten Island can continue to ride forward without worry or interruptions. I want to thank our mediator, Al Viani, and our indefatigable Office of Labor Relations Commissioner Renee Campion for their efforts in reaching this historic moment.”

“Thank you to MEBA Secretary-Treasurer Roland Rexha and mediator Al Viani for working tirelessly with us to reach this agreement,” said Campion. “We are extremely pleased we were able to settle this contract and finally get these employees raises going back more than 10 years, which will also help us better recruit and retain these valuable workers and ensure our Staten Island ferry system continues to be a vital part of our public transportation system.”

“This agreement has been one of the most complex and difficult that I have ever had to deal with in my fifty-plus years of labor relations experience,” said Viani. “I commend the city’s representative, Renee Campion, and her staff and the union’s representative, Roland Rexha, and his staff for making the necessary compromises to reach a successful conclusion. This agreement is in the best interests of the city and the Staten Island ferryboat workers. It will ensure safe, reliable, and stable ferryboat service for years to come.”

The total cost of the Staten Island Ferry officers agreement through Fiscal Year 2027 will be $103 million, for an additional cost of $53 million. This additional funding will be reflected in future financial plans.

The contract includes:

Changes in Scheduling Policies: Effective October 1, 2023, all MEBA-represented titles will work a 40-hour workweek in four 10-hour shifts, an increase over the previous 32-hour workweeks to provide greater productivity to the city. In addition, employees will have the option of taking vacation in one-week blocks, instead of two-week blocks under the previous contract.

Five-Step Salary Schedule for All Employees: Effective October 1, 2023, every MEBA-represented employee hired or promoted after that date will have a five-step salary schedule.

Captains, assistant captains, and mates will receive the following compounded and retroactive wage increases:

May 7, 2012 – 1.00%

November 7, 2012 – 2.00%

May 7, 2013 – 1.00%

May 7, 2014 – 1.00%

May 7, 2015 – 1.50%

May 7, 2016 – 2.50%

May 7, 2017 – 3.056%

November 7, 2017 – 2.00%

November 7, 2018 – 2.25%

December 7, 2019 – 3.25%

July 5, 2021 – 3.00%

July 5, 2022 – 3.00%

July 5, 2023 – 3.00%

Prior to ratification of the agreement by its members, MEBA said that the deal would make the Staten

Island ferry the highest paying public ferry system in the country.