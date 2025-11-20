VIDEO: SF Bay Ferry commissions its newest ferry MV Zalophus Written by Nick Blenkey









San Francisco Bay Ferry last week celebrated the commissioning of its final diesel powered vessel, MV Zalophus, the agency’s newest high-speed passenger ferry and the 19th vessel in the SF Bay Ferry fleet.

The agency is currently undergoing a transition to zero-emission technology for new shortrun and existing transbay routes. The effort includes terminal electrification and the construction of the nation’s first high-speed, battery-electric passenger ferries. The first five vessels are currently under construction and expected to enter service in early 2027.

Meantime, the 36-knot Zalophus and sister vessel MV Karl, which entered service in spring 2025. are the cleanest high-speed, high-capacity passenger ferries in the U.S.

They are each powered by four U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier 4 MAN 1,450 HP engines with CARB-compliant diesel particulate filters (DPF) and powering Hamiltonjet water jets.

Both vessels were built by Mavrik Marine in La Conner, Wash., and were designed by One2Three Naval Architects. Construction management services were provided by Aurora Marine Design.

“Adding MV Zalophus to the San Francisco Bay Ferry fleet means providing even more fast, reliable, clean transit for the Bay Area,” said Jim Wunderman, SF Bay Ferry board chair. “SF Bay Ferry is deeply committed to the Bay Area’s public health and air quality, and we’re very proud of our partnerships with agencies like the California Air Resources Board in meeting emissions standards for our region.”

Like MV Karl, MV Zalophus has a seating capacity of 320, a fully enclosed upper deck area, bike storage and an expansive bar layout. The vessel has a top speed of 36 knots when all four engines are in operation.

The vessel has begun service on the Vallejo route and is compatible with all SF Bay Ferry routes. Its name was nominated by 2nd grader Reed Marvin, who chose the name because it is the scientific name of the California sea lion, famous in the Bay. The name was voted on by the public and approved by SF Bay Ferry’s Board of Directors.