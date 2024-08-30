VIDEO: Second Parramatta Class ferry enters service in Sydney

The second of seven vessels in the new fleet of next-generation Parramatta Class ferries designed by Incat Crowther has arrived in Sydney, Australia, and is now in service.

The vessels, which will service the busy Parramatta River commuter route, are being constructed in Tasmania by Richardson Devine Marine.

The new vessel, John Nutt, completed its maiden landing at the iconic Man O’War steps of the Sydney Opera House in late June following a successful three-day voyage from the shipbuilder. Named in honor of Dr John Nutt, known for his lead role in the construction of the Sydney Opera House, the ferry’s arrival at the Opera House paid tribute to his significant contributions to Sydney’s maritime heritage.

Following final checks by operator Transdev, John Nutt has now entered service, predominantly serving the busy commuter route between Parramatta, Sydney Olympic Park and Circular Quay.

John Nutt was constructed using Incat Crowther’s digital shipbuilding service, with a multitude of stakeholders contributing to the design and delivery of the vessel.

Incat Crowther CEO Brett Crowther said that the vessel’s entering service so quickly demonstrated digital shipbuilding’s ability to produce accurate, repeatable, and operation-ready ships.

“Incat Crowther has a proven track record of partnering with governments and mass transit operators around the world to deliver tailored passenger ferries, efficiently and at pace,” said Crowther.

We are excited to see the second Parramatta Class Ferry now servicing Sydney commuters and passengers so quickly.”

The innovative, future-focused design of the new Parramatta Class vessels includes full air-conditioning, floor-to-ceiling views, and a 200-person capacity. The ferries are expected to have a 25-30 year working life and are future-proofed for conversion to electric propulsion when network infrastructure is ready.

Incat Crowther worked closely with Transport for NSW and operator Transdev on the digital design of the new commuter ferry fleet, using augmented reality headset technology to enable efficient collaboration via digital model of the ship, throughout the process.