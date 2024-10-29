VIDEO: In a world first, Candela P-12 foiling e-ferry enters public service

Sweden’s Candela has become the first foiling e-ferry developer to bring an electric hydrofoil ferry into public service. As much anticipated, the Candela P-12 Nova has now become a part of the Stockholm transit system, starting a pilot project likely to draw attention around the world.

At 07:15 this morning, Oct. 29, the 30-passenger Nova departed from its dock in the quiet suburb of Tappström, powered by its electric motors, and took off. Flying silently a meter above the water’s surface, it completed the 15 kilometer (just over 9 miles) route to Stockholm’s City Hall in just over 30 minutes.

For the commuters on board the world’s first electric foiling ferry to enter service, the usual morning commute was almost cut in half.

Nova is the first of Candela’s new P-12 model to enter service. Its computer-controlled hydrofoil wings lift the hull above water, reducing energy consumption by 80% compared to conventional vessels by cutting water friction.

“Conventional ships haven’t evolved much in 100 years and are among the least energy-efficient transport modes, only rivaled by a battle tank,” says CEO and founder of Candela Gustav Hasselskog.

The challenge with conventional fast vessels is that they consume enormous amounts of energy at high speeds, plowing through the water. This makes their electrification challenging, as their range is limited even with large batteries.

Stockholm’s approximately 70 public transport vessels use more fossil fuels than the city’s buses and trains combined, despite representing only a small share of total ridership. Water transport is costly and slow, as the vessels create large wakes, limiting their speed in the city center.

Yet, many commuters enjoy traveling by water and Stockholm aims to transition all vessels to renewable energy, with goals to reduce emissions and minimize disruptive wakes.

Candela says that its P-12’s hydrofoil technology is key to addressing these challenges.

Since Nova flies above the water rather than pushing through it like conventional vessels, it creates minimal wake. As a result, the ferry is allowed to travel at high speeds within the city limits, where other vessels are restricted by wake regulations. Nova runs on 100% renewable electricity, and emits minimal noise even at high speeds, thanks to its electric C-POD motors with no mechanical transmission.

Its hydrofoil technology means that Nova is not only the fastest electric ferry in operation in the world but also the fastest in Stockholm’s public transport fleet, cruising at 25 knots—outpacing the diesel-powered V-class ferries that previously held the speed record.

Ekerö, Stockholm’s fastest-growing island suburb, lies just 15 kilometers from the city center. But commuting typically takes an hour by traditional ferries, limited by speed restrictions, or by bus/metro and car, subject to rush-hour congestion. By reducing travel times to a half hour, the new hydrofoil line brings Ekerö closer to the capital.

“In many cities, the shortest route is over water, which is humanity’s oldest infrastructure. Today, our waterways are underutilized due to the high costs, wake concerns, and emissions of traditional vessels. If we can unlock this potential, we can make cities more attractive,” said Hasselskog.

With its energy efficiency, Nova requires no specialized dock infrastructure, says Candela, charging instead at a regular car fast charger at the City Hall. The P-12’s long range allows it to match the schedule of conventional diesel ferries, with recharging during the typical lunch break.

Nova will operate through fall 2024 until the waters freeze, resuming service in spring and continuing through August 2025. The route is a pilot project run by Candela, Trafikverket (the Swedish Transport Administration), and Region Stockholm (SL), aiming to explore how hydrofoil technology can enable faster, more affordable, and emissions-free maritime travel, creating new transit patterns in Stockholm.

But even before its official launch, Candela’s P-12 had already made waves in the maritime industry. In 2024, Candela received orders from Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Berlin, with additional clients to be announced.

“For the first time, there is a vessel that makes waterborne transport faster, greener, and more affordable than land transport. It’s a renaissance for the world’s waterways, and it’s exciting that Stockholm is leading the way,” said Hasselskog.