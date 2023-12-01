VIDEO: BMT unveils new EF-500 all-electric ferry

Unveiled at the International Workboat Show this week, the latest addition to ship designer BMT’s portfolio is a new all-electric ferry, the EF-500.

With a length of 42 meters, a molded beam of 12 meters and a design draft of 1.6 meters, the EF-500 has a capacity for 500 passengers and four crew. The low wake catamaran hull features what BMT describes as a “simple, easily constructible design with a lightweight and durable aluminum structure.”

Powered by two 770 kW electric motors and with a battery capacity of 2,200 kWh, its capabilities include a range of one hour at 18 knots or 40 minutes at a top speed of 20 knots.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our latest and most advanced all-electric ferry design, showcasing our commitment to offering competitive and environmentally friendly transport solutions across multiple sectors,” said Brian Moeller, naval architect and technical sales manager for BMT in North America. “This design aligns with our dedication to achieving net-zero targets and fostering sustainable maritime transportation.”

“BMT has a rich history of consulting to understand industry’s most complex engineering and design challenges, and delivering leading solutions to address those challenges,” said Lee Hedd, regional sales director for BMT in North America. “We have a great team committed to affecting positive change with the work we do, so it’s great to see the result of that hard work come to fruition with this electric ferry design.”

As an independent design specialist, BMT provides specialist vessel design services to shipyards, vessel owners, and operators worldwide.