Siemens Energy pioneering innovative solutions for marine decarbonization

SPONSORED CONTENT: Siemens Energy is a global leader in marine decarbonization and works with customers to deploy innovative technologies to reduce fuel consumption and associated emissions.

With the IMO’s 2050 emissions target looming, the marine sector is under pressure to decarbonize. Today, maritime transport emits nearly one billion tons of CO 2 annually, representing around 2-3% of all energy-related CO 2 emissions worldwide.

While deep-sea shipping accounts for the majority of the maritime sector’s emissions footprint, there is a growing impetus for improving the sustainability of smaller commercial and coastal vessels, including cruise liners, passenger ferries, platform supply vessels (PSVs), and offshore service vessels (OSVs). Decarbonization pathways for these ships are diverse and include several alternative power sources and driveline configurations.

Siemens Energy’s BlueDrive PlusC low-voltage direct current (LVDC) diesel-electric propulsion (DEP) system is increasingly popular in smaller vessels. Installed in more than 60 vessels worldwide, it incorporates purpose-built speed generator sets designed to deliver reliable power over an extensive speed range for diesel, dual-fuel, or gas-operated vessels in the medium and high-speed segments. A power management system monitors the vessel’s power consumption, effectively adapts engine configuration, and achieves optimal speed set points based on engine fuel maps. Blue Drive PlusC can reduce fuel consumption by 20-30%, depending on the vessel’s operational profile. Some customers have reported seeing up to 20% lower maintenance costs on diesel gensets.

An increasing number of these DEP vessels opt for LVDC technology combined with Siemens Energy’s BlueVault battery energy storage solution, which enables further emissions reductions and ride-through capabilities and allows for all-electric operation for vessels under certain circumstances. The company is also commissioning the world’s first DEP research vessel and hydrogen fuel cells as an alternative energy source.

Siemens Energy is advancing propulsion for large ocean-going vessels, including LNG carriers. One example is its Ocean Green concept, a hybrid combined cycle power and propulsion plant combining an SGT-400 gas turbine, steam turbine, and BlueVault battery energy storage. This flexible system, adaptable to various ship designs, aligns with Siemens Energy’s AC or DC-based solutions, including the development of a medium-voltage (MV) BlueDrive PlusC system to fulfill the rising demand for marine diesel-electric propulsion (DEP). This MVDC solution will be a great alternative to replace the traditional 6k6+ medium voltage AC grids on ships.

Other electrification solutions gaining popularity on larger transport vessels include our electric podded propulsion systems SISHIP SiPOD (8-17mW) and shaft generators for power take-in (PTI) and power take-off (PTO) applications, as well as integrating heat-to-power solutions taking advantage of waste heat of the vessel power plants.

With an extensive suite of technologies covering vessels of all types and sizes, Siemens Energy can remain “agnostic” regarding the ship’s driveline and power source. This versatility ensures that operators can arrive at a design that minimizes the total cost of ownership while achieving near- and long-term emissions targets, regardless of vessel type.