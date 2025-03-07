Ruby of Dumai: First of two new next-gen shallow draft cats

PT Cahaya Samudra Shipyard in Batam, Indonesia, has delivered the first of two new next-generation 33 meter Incat Crowther designed ferries to Dumai Express Group. Named Ruby of Dumai, it has completed sea trials and will soon commence operations in Indonesia

The new 33-meter ferries build on the success of a fleet of first-generation 30-meter catamarans designed for Dumai Express by Incat Crowther. They will deliver improved operational efficiency thanks to an extended stern, customized hull form an propeller tunnel.

The design enhancements mean Ruby of Dumai provides a full-load draft of just 1.5 meters, allowing better access to more local ports and infrastructure, while offering significant fuel savings, reduced carbon emissions and faster trip times.

Photo: Incat Crowther

The vessels have also been future proofed allowing the operator to choose between different twin MAN D2862 engine set ups – a high speed 1,324 kW option, or a standard 1,066 kW option.,

Ruby of Dumai provides a capacity of 271 passengers across a functional two-deck layout that offers spacious passenger cabins, expansive views and a comfortable travel experience. The vessels’ main deck, capable of seating 213 passengers, features midship entry doors for central boarding near the stairs to the upper deck, with luggage racks positioned both centrally and at the forward end of the cabin. Three bathrooms are located at the rear of the main deck. The full-width upper deck includes seating for 58 passengers, a modern wheelhouse, and a toilet aft.

The arrival of Ruby of Dumai continues the expansion of Dumai Express Group’s fleet which now includes a range of 30-metre and 33-metre Incat Crowther designed catamarans, in addition to the operator’s legacy monohull ferries.

“Ruby of Dumai represents a step change in the Dumai Express Group’s fleet and we’re pleased to see the vessel has successfully completed sea trials,” said a PT Cahaya Samudra official. “Incat Crowther has delivered a highly capable vessel that meets both our immediate and future needs by offering a world-class customer experience, while increasing our operational capacity and performance.”

Photo: Incat Crowther

“This vessel is demonstrative of Incat Crowther’s ability to efficiently deliv er high capability, bespoke vessels for operators around the world,” said Incat Crowther CEO Brett Crowther. “One example of this approach in action has been the design of the vessels’ propeller tunnel, which involved our team of naval architects deploying a refined computational fluid dynamics analysis to optimize the design of the hull.”