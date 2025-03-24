Reederei Norden-Frisia names Germany’s first electric cat ferry Frisia E-I

Germany’s Reederei Norden-Frisia has held a naming ceremony for its latest vessel, the Frisia E-I. In a boost for sustainable public transport, the vessel, a Damen Fast Ferry 3209 Electric, is the first fully electric catamaran ferry to operate in Germany. It is also Germany’s first fully electric seagoing vessel. Charged with electricity generated by onshore solar panels, the ferry offers a carbon neutral service.

Built at Damen Gorinchem, Netherlands, the Frisia E-I is the first vessel that Reederei Norden-Frisia has built outside of Germany in its long history of over 150 years. The company was attracted to Damen by its track record in the construction of electric vessels. Additionally, Damen provided Reederei Norden-Frisia with support for the charging infrastructure and mooring facilities required, offering an efficient way to tackle the full scope of the project.

The route that the ferry will serve – between Norddeich on the mainland and the island of Norderney on the East Frisian coast – called for the development of a unique vessel. To sail in the shallow waters of the Wadden Sea, the ferry required a draft of no more than 1.2 meters.

Additionally, the Wadden Sea is a UNESCO World Heritage site with strict criteria for maritime operations. To ensure the protection of this environmentally sensitive area, the vessel is restricted to sailing at relatively low speeds. Even with these restrictions in place, however, the Frisia E-I reduces the current sailing time by half, transporting up to 150 passengers in just 30 minutes. The vessel is recharged during (dis)embarkation of passengers over the course of 28 minutes.

Reederei Norden-Frisia has committed itself to providing an environmentally friendly operation. In addition to offering a fully electric crossing, the company has established an electric car and bicycle hire service for its clients. It is also installing wind turbines and solar panels in its car parking areas so that passengers can return from a visit to the Frisian Islands to vehicles fully charged with renewable energy.

L to R: Joschka Böddeling (Damen sales manager), Dr. Wibke Mellwig (Department Head for Waterways and Shipping in the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport), Karin Pragal (chairman of the supervisory board of Reederei Norden-Frisia), Carl-Ulfert Stegmann (member of the board of Reederei Norden-Frisia), Captain Stephan Ulrichs

“We are working on the sustainable transformation of shipping and investing in an emissions-free future, and this vessel will help us in this journey,” said Carl-Ulfert Stegmann, board member of AG Reederei Norden-Frisia.

“Having been involved with this project from the outset, it is a pleasure to be here today to witness this special event,” said Damen sales manager Joschka Böddeling. “The naming of the Frisia E-I is a milestone moment in the operation of the first fully electric catamaran ferry in German waters. With this vessel, Reederei Norden-Frisia has sent a clear message, underscoring its commitment to a greener operation. This, and the many other steps that the company has taken in this direction, serve as commendable examples for us all. They are also a signal that, if we work together towards our goals, a sustainable maritime future is achievable.”

Vessel particulars: