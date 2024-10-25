Q&A: Peter Brooks talks short distance shipping Written by









Short distance shipping is typically faster and more cost-effective compared to long-distance shipping. It's commonly used for local deliveries, last-mile logistics, and regional supply chain operations. Businesses often use short distance shipping for items like food, retail products, or urgent deliveries to meet customer demand quickly. Peter Brooks, who recently joined ABB as a Senior Account Manager for the Marine and Ports business, outlines what the company has in store for short distance shipping solutions in this web exclusive Q&A.

Brooks is a seasoned global business and engineering leader with extensive experience in power generation products, Six Sigma, and Lean Manufacturing. Originating from Belfast, Northern Ireland, he holds a BEng Hons degree in Electronic Systems from the University of Ulster and brings over 25 years of global expertise across electrification markets.

He began his career at FG Wilson in Northern Ireland, specializing in power generation and system controls. Following Caterpillar Inc.’s acquisition of FG Wilson, he played a pivotal role in the management team that established a new manufacturing facility in Newberry, S.C.

In 2011, driven by a passion for global exposure, Brooks joined Cummins Inc to lead the engineering team in the South Pacific. He returned to the U.S. in 2013 to focus on maritime electrification. In 2018, he joined BAE Systems, initially leading the global marine business and later expanding his role to include port equipment and leveraging the company’s nearly 20 years of experience in hydrogen fuel cells.

Now, let’s dive into the Q&A:

Marine Log (ML): What excites you about joining ABB?

Peter Brooks (PB): I feel fortunate that my career has taken my family around the world and it’s that global connection across diverse teams that I’ve grown to value in a company. The ABB family have taken care to develop strong lines of collaboration across business units and regions, to be connected and effective in all that they strive to do. Combine that with a company that has the courage to be innovative in a maritime industry that is exciting because it is creative, and you have a wonderful place to work.

ML: What is short distance shipping and how does it apply to ABB?

PB: Short distance shipping is exactly that, any vessel that only needs to operate short distances. Passenger ferries, tour boats, research vessels and pilot boats are great examples. These smaller commercial craft lend themselves to sharing components used in high-power on-highway vehicles, meaning they can leverage hardware capability and volume developed across markets. This approach allows ABB to provide highly competitive solutions at an accelerated pace for the maritime market.

ML: What are the key challenges currently faced by the maritime industry in electrifying smaller vessels, and how can ABB help address them?

PB: “Smaller” is the key word. Applies to overall system cost and risk. ABB has a proven history of performance across markets, driving innovation and supporting our customers. One example is the recent product launch of our smaller HES580 inverter. Market leading capability in a form factor that better matches requirements of smaller vessels and provided as part of a fully integrated system with full support from ABB.

ML: How can ABB leverage its resources and expertise to establish infrastructure for charging and maintaining electric vessels in ports and coastal areas?

PB: There have been great advances in marine-approved energy storage solutions, but rapid charging has been complex and at times overwhelming for most operators. ABB has leveraged its on-highway megawatt charging system (MCS) to be the first in maritime, delivering an initial five charging stations for a fleet customer in New Zealand. That same marine solution is now available globally as a proven system from ABB, with the same high level of in-service support we have become known for. It’s a key part of our Grid to Propeller focus.

ML: What role does collaboration with governments and maritime regulators play in ABB’s efforts to promote the electrification of short-distance shipping, and how can they facilitate this?

PB: It’s a team effort. Legislation, funding and capability together accelerate the adoption of new technologies. Engaging early and planning for adoption paves the way for maritime electrification solutions in new vessel builds and repowers. This is one key reason you see the ABB team being represented at every opportunity, podcasts, trade shows and conferences, to push the message that the time is now and that we are ready to electrify everything.

ML: What strategies should a global company adopt to ensure that the electrification of smaller vessels is cost-effective and scalable, especially for emerging markets and smaller operators?

PB: ABB has decades of experience in electrification across markets from all over the world as well as a demonstrated commitment to the marine sector. That experience and maritime commitment has helped shape our market leading solutions in terms of capability as well as affordability. Whilst electrification of small commercial vessels may still feel new to marine, ABB has been developing its capability in other markets to be ready for this exciting period of adoption.

