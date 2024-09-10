Propeller drops off 60-year old BC Ferries Queen of New Westminster Written by Nick Blenkey









BC Ferries says that its 60-year old Queen of New Westminster ferry will be out of service for six months after an incident that occurred September 3 near the Tawwassen Terminal. It was discovered that the vessel’s starboard propeller had sheared off from the propeller shaft, with some 800 liters of light hydraulic oil spilling into surrounding waters.

The Queen of New Westminster operates on the popular Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route between Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria. It can carry more than 250 cars and 1,300 passengers.

The propeller was recovered Saturday morning, September 7.

“A preliminary visual inspection seems to indicate the fracture of the propeller shaft could be related to structural fatigue,” says BC Ferries. The required repairs are anticipated to be significant and include work on both the port and starboard propeller systems before the vessel can be returned to service. This will involve the complete disassembly of both systems and the replacement of the tail shaft on at least the starboard side, which must be specially manufactured. The vessel’s annual refit will also be conducted during this time. Return to service timing will depend heavily on global parts availability and manufacturing timelines.

“This situation highlights the clear need for resiliency in our fleet to meet customer expectations and it’s why we will be seeking approval from the Ferry Commissioner to build and add a net new vessel to our major routes,” said Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO of BC Ferries. “If we had a backup vessel available, this incident would have had minimal impact on service. It underscores the importance of our fleet renewal strategy to ensure we have the capacity and resilience to manage unexpected issues and vessel repairs.”

The Queen of New Westminster’s propeller, which weighs approximately 10,000 pounds, was found half-submerged in the seabed and took two days to recover, as the operation could only be conducted at night when other vessels were not traveling the route to ensure crew safety and maintain service continuity.

“Our skilled technical teams are leading the repair effort which will involve local dry docks and specialist contractors,” said Stephen Jones, vice president of engineering. “Our teams bring decades of expertise in maintaining and repairing complex vessels like the Queen of New Westminster and we are confident we will complete these substantial repairs and return the vessel to service as quickly and safely as possible.”

The full impact on the sailing schedule is still being assessed. BC Ferries has already canceled all sailings of the Queen of New Westminster through September 30. The company is reviewing options for where it may be able to add sailings on the route with other vessels, as well as other potential adjustments to the refit schedule.

“Our priority is to ensure we can accommodate customers on other vessels, including adding sailings on the Coastal Celebration and Coastal Renaissance where possible,” added Jimenez. “We’ll also continue maximizing the loading of existing sailings to minimize disruption.”

All of this, of course, raises questions about how long elderly ferries, however well-beloved and well-maintained, can be kept in service.