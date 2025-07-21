Popular Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle service gets a 35% service boost Written by Nick Blenkey









The Port of Oakland, Calif., is celebrating the expansion of the Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle, a free pilot program initiated by the City of Alameda, offering public water transit between Oakland’s Jack London Square and Bohol Circle Immigrant Park, at the foot of 5th Street in Alameda. As of July 8, the service now includes Tuesdays and extended weekend hours—increasing total weekly trips by 35%.

“We’re excited to see such strong demand for the water taxi in just its first year,” said Jonathan Veach, chief real estate officer at the Port of Oakland. “This expansion underscores the growing need for transportation options that reduce congestion and strengthen connections between Alameda and our waterfront businesses. The port is proud to support enhanced mobility, and we see the shuttle as a vital part of our broader vision for a sustainable, inclusive, and well-connected waterfront.”

Initiated by the City of Alameda and partially funded by the Port of Oakland and SF Bay Ferry, the water shuttle operates Tuesday through Thursday from 7:20 a.m. to 8:03 p.m., and extends service Friday through Sunday from 7:20 a.m. to 10:16 p.m. Each trip accommodates 31 passengers and 14 bicycles, and all rides are wheelchair accessible and free of charge.

The water shuttle is operated using a 45-foot yellow pontoon vessel named Woodstock, was previously operated as a tour boat, called Captain Jack, by a Buffalo, N.Y., operator.

The Oakland dock is located at the foot of Broadway in the heart of Jack London Square, a vibrant waterfront destination known for locally owned restaurants, independent retailers, live music, outdoor events, and year-round markets. With expanded shuttle service, it’s now even easier to reach Jack London Square—whether for a weekday lunch meeting, a weekend outing, or an evening event.

Launched in July 2024 as a two-year pilot program, the service has already logged more than 100,000 rides. Its early success earned the 2025 Transportation Planning Award of Excellence from the American Planning Association – California Northern Section. Additional work is underway among regional transportation partners to support continued growth of the service and the eventual integration into the broader Bay Area public transit network.

“The shuttle isn’t just about transit—it’s about connection,” said Matt Davis, chief public engagement officer at the Port of Oakland. “We’re creating stronger ties between our communities, supporting local economies, and giving people an enjoyable way to travel across the Estuary.”