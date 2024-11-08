Piriou Vietnam hosts keel laying ceremony for new ISSG ferry duo Written by Nick Blenkey









The Concarneau, France-headquartered Piriou Group’s shipyard in Vietnam hosted a keel laying ceremony Nov. 6 for the two vessels it is building for the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG). The ships, the new passenger ferry Scillonian IV and the new freight vessel Menawethan, will serve on ISSG’s services between Penzance in Cornwall, England, and the Isles of Scilly, off the southwest tip of the U.K.

Among those attending the ceremony were U.K. Ambassador to Vietnam, Iain Frew, and U.K. Consul General Alexandra Smith and her French counterpart Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser, They were accompanied by senior management from both Piriou and ISSG. The ceremony included the traditional laying of a coin in the keel of each vessel.

“It was an honor to attend this special moment in the build of our two new vessels,” said ISSG chair Ian Howard, “I would like to extend my thanks to the entire team here at Piriou, who are providing the skills and technical expertise to build these new ships for the Isles of Scilly.

“I also want to express my gratitude to all our partners and stakeholders who have contributed to this project. Your support and enthusiasm have been essential in driving us forward.”

“Witnessing the work being carried out first-hand really brings to life the level of skill and precision that goes into building a modern-day vessel,” said ISSG CFO Judith Piper. “Our new vessels have been specifically designed to serve the route between Penzance and the Isles of Scilly. They will improve passenger experience and significantly increase capacity and reliability”.

With modern construction methods seeing ships built in blocks, rather than, literally built from the keel up. The keel laying ceremony is now marks the point at which blocks are joined together.

“I want to highlight the spirit of cooperation that drives our team and partners,” said Sebastien Dupont, managing director for civilian vessels newbuilding at Piriou Group. “Every member of our staff, from engineering to production, works with passion and dedication to ensure that Scillonian IV and Menawethan are built to the highest standards. This project is the result of collective effort and a shared vision, and I am confident that we will deliver vessels that we can all be proud of.”

“We have a very strong working relationship with ISSG and are very pleased with the progress on these new ships,” added Piriou Vietnam general manager Jean-Pascal Roche. “Working closely with our client to understand their requirements and the ultimate use of the new vessels, means that we can ensure that when they are brought into service, they meet expectations.”

The ships are being built alongside each other, to ISSG’s detailed specifications, by Piriou’s expert teams of engineers and fabricators. The build is being overseen in Vietnam by ISSG project managers, Chris Lingham and Peter Broad, who have relocated to Vietnam for the duration of the project.

The Scillonian IV will carry 600 passengers, a 24% increase on the number carried by its predecessor. The ship features anti pitch and roll technology, meaning journeys will be much more comfortable for passengers. A specially designed hull vane will also help reduce emissions significantly, when traveling at 16 knots.

The new freight vessel, Menawethan, will also include a range of improvements on the current vessel currently fulfilling the role, including a larger cargo capacity and an improved capacity for perishable, chilled and frozen goods, meaning that supplies can be transferred between the mainland and the islands more reliably all year round. The freight vessel will incorporate a lounge with comfortable accommodations for 12 passengers.