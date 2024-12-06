Ocean Master: Fast ferry delivered fast

Austal Philippines has delivered a 32-meter Incat Crowther designed catamaran to Australia’s Rottnest Fast Ferries, less than twelve months after commencing construction at its Balamban, Cebu, shipyard. The vessel, the Ocean Master, is now en route to Perth, Western Australia, with the target of entering service before Christmas, delivering a world-class customer experience during the peak tourism season.

“The entire Austal team demonstrated an outstanding commitment to excellence throughout the construction of Ocean Master. Their ‘can-do’ attitude and willingness to ensure we received a high-quality vessel on time was remarkable,” said James Mulholland, managing director of Rottnest Fast Ferries parent company, Pinnacle Travel Group. “Project management was exceptional, with clear communication, detailed planning and timely execution at every stage. The team was open to our suggestions and went above and beyond to implement our requests, ensuring the vessel met our unique operational requirements.”

With a capacity of 400 passengers and five crew across three decks, Ocean Master features spacious seating arrangements, a flexible configuration to accommodate wheelchair users, extensive luggage and bicycle storage areas, a large bar and kiosk, and five bathrooms, including an accessible facility.

Designed to complete the 30-kilometer journey from Hillarys Boat Harbour to Rottnest Island in just 45 minutes, Ocean Master is powered by two 1,029 kW MAN D2862 diesel engines driving fixed pitch propellers, achieving an operating speed of 25 knots.

The vessel’s design and construction process saw close collaboration between Incat Crowther, Austal Philippines and Rottnest Fast Ferries, to ensure Ocean Master meets all operational and regulatory requirements, while achieving a precise design and construction schedule.

“Successfully achieving design, construction, sea trials, delivery and operation in less a year is a great outcome for all involved,” said Dan Mace, technical manager at Incat Crowther. “This vessel has been truly customised for Rottnest Fast Ferries. It’s a testament to the project team that we have been able to complete this project successfully and on-time. We are delighted to see it ready to enter service.”

Incat Crowther’s collaborative design and delivery process involved working closely with Austal Philippines during construction. This collaboration, which saw Incat Crowther provide accurate and timely guidance to the shipbuilder, ensured a prompt and on-time build schedule for the vessel.

“The Austal Philippines team has delivered this impressive new catamaran in less than 12 months – exceeding expectations for productivity, while maintaining the highest construction standards and product quality,” said Wayne Murray, president of Austal Asia. “With this latest delivery, Austal Philippines has delivered 22 ships to 13 operators from around the world, including catamarans and trimarans ranging in size from 21 meters through to 118 meters. The shipyard also has the capacity and capability to provide through-life support for commercial and defence vessels – including vessel repairs, maintenance and refit services utilizing the 100-meter floating dock, Lewek Hercules.

