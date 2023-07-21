New Vancouver Island Ferry Company cats set to start sailings Written by Nick Blenkey









Start-up Canadian operator Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) reports that its two new Damen catamaran ferries have now arrived at the Nanaimo, B.C., Port Authority’s Assembly Wharf. Beginning August 14, they are set to start sailings between Nanaimo, on Vancouver Island, and downtown Vancouver, on the opposite site of the Strait of Georgia.

As we reported earlier, VIFC is branding the service “Hullo by the Vancouver Island Ferry Company” and Hullo will start accepting bookings on its website early next week.

The vessels and crew spent the past few weeks in Victoria’s Point Hope shipyard where they underwent sea trials, vessel familiarization, training drills and Transport Canada certifications. The Hullo crew will utilize the remaining weeks leading up to launch to conduct additional personnel training, sailing the route between Downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo.

“It’s a tremendously exciting period for us all,” says Alastair Caddick, Hullo’s CEO. “Our dedicated Hullo crew has been working relentlessly to bring this highly anticipated bi-coastal service to life. We can’t wait to welcome our first guests aboard in just a few short weeks!”

The two ferries are 42.2 meter Damen 4212 aluminum hulled catamaran ferries with a capacity of 445 passengers and a maximum speed of 40 knots.