New Roatan Dream ferry goes to work in Honduras Written by Nick Blenkey









The Roatan Dream, a new 41-meter catamaran built by Harvey, La., shipbuilder Midship Marine and designed by Incat Crowther is now in service with Island Ferries S.A. in Honduras, operating on the busy tourist route between the mainland town of La Ceiba and the Caribbean islands of Utila and Roatan.

Delivered earlier this year, the Roatan Dream, is the latest cooperation between Island Ferries and Midship Marine and features a low draft of under 6 feet, aided by the latest propeller tunnel technology. This allows it to operate and berth in any tidal conditions. This technology means Island Ferries can increase its operational capacity on the 45-minute trip to Utila and the longer one-hour trip to Roatan.

Designed to carry up to 520 passengers in spacious comfort, the vessel also has a large cargo area that allows it to transport vehicles along with goods and equipment to and from the mainland. The main deck accommodates 266 passengers, including 44 in an outdoor seating section, as well featuring a kiosk bar, three bathrooms and a medical room that complement the large cargo area.

The vessel’s upper deck accommodates 254 passengers, including 40 in a VIP room located adjacent to the wheelhouse, as well as two bathrooms, a large kiosk, and a lounge area.

“The design and build of this vessel continues our long and successful track record with Midship Marine,” said Grant Pecorara, managing director of Incat Crowther’s U.S. office. “Roatan Dream provides an advancement in the operational capabilities of the Island Ferry fleet which commenced its service to Utila and Roatan with the Incat Crowther 30-meter catamaran Utila Dream back in 2015.”

“Not only can the new ferry provide higher passenger capacity, but Incat Crowther’s propeller tunnel design means the draft on this vessel is just under 6 feet, which is critical on both the mainland and island sides,” continued Pecorara. “These features are also combined with a robust and fuel-efficient engine package to ensure reliable service and commonality within the Island Ferry fleet, which of course will help minimize operational and maintenance costs.”