NBBB to build two battery-electric San Francisco Bay ferries

As part of its Rapid Electric Emission Free (REEF) Ferry program, San Francisco’s Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA), the operator of the San Francisco Bay Ferry system has awarded Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) a contract award to design and construct two cutting-edge, 400-passenger battery-electric ferries for San Francisco Bay Ferry

Lacey Greene, vice president of new construction sales at NBB, emphasized the strength of the project’S partnerships: “we are excited to collaborate with industry leaders, including Incat Crowther, a world-class passenger vessel designer; Wärtsilä North America, the electrical propulsion system integrator; and Ockerman Automation Consulting, a renowned electrical engineering ﬁrm. Our collective expertise and innovative technology will ensure the successful delivery of high-performance, energy-efficient ferries that align with SF Bay Ferry’s sustainability goals.”

The 142 feet 1 inch x 34 foot 9 inch Subchapter K vessels will operate at 25 knots, serving central bay routes that seamlessly connect Oakland and Alameda to San Francisco. The modular propulsion system features four independent propulsion units, each equipped with a Hydromaster drive, and a scalable energy storage system – including MCS charging units, a DC grid, and advanced DC conversion technology, all provided by EPSI Wärtsilä North America.

As a specialist in aluminum vessel manufacturing since 1982, NBBB pioneered the first high-speed aluminum catamaran in U.S. Waters. Over the past four decades, the company has delivered more than 50 new high-speed catamarans and completed numerous repairs, rebuilds, and repowers of aluminum passenger vessels. It says that the REEF project represents a significant milestone in NBBB’s continued innovation with this first all-electric vessel construction project.

“We are honored to partner with SF Bay Ferry on this transformative project, which will set a new standard for sustainable maritime transportation,” said Gavin Higgins, CEO of NBBB. “Beyond delivering state-of-the-art ferries, this initiative will create jobs, stimulating local economies where they are built and operated. The project will also reinforce California’s leadership in zero-emission transit solutions.”

This project aligns with California’s aggressive clean energy initiatives, demonstrating the state’s commitment to cutting-edge, environmentally friendly public transportation. The new electric ferries will provide commuters with a cleaner, greener alternative, reducing the region’s carbon footprint while enhancing the passenger experience.