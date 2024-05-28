MAN Cryo selected to design fuel supply system for world’s largest hydrogen powered ferries Written by Nick Blenkey









MAN Cryo will supply some of the key technology in the two giant hydrogen-fueled ferries on order for Norwegian ferry operator Torghatten Nord. With a length of 117 meter and a capacity of up to 120 cars, they will be the world’s largest hydrogen fueled ferries and will operate on Norway’s longest ferry route between Bodø and Lofoten, with a distance of around 166 kilometer

Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, MAN Cryo is part of MAN Energy Solutions and is a leading specialist in engineering solutions for cryogenic equipment for the storage, distribution, and handling of gases. For the Torghatten Nord project, MAN Cryo will provide the detail design for bunkering systems, hydrogen piping and vent masts for the vessels. Additionally, the company will act as system integrator for the hydrogen process plant, coordinating with other major suppliers in the project.

Designed by The Norwegian Ship Design Company, the vessels will be built using hulls built at Turkey’s Cemre Shipyard that will be towed to Myklebust shipyard in Norway for outfitting, with all hydrogen equipment being installed in Norway. Operating on green, compressed hydrogen, both vessels are set for delivery to Torghatten Nord A/S in 2026.

Eirik Olsen, operational director Torghatten Nord AS, said: “We are very pleased to have signed this contract with MAN Cryo. By this contract, we have extended our cooperation from LNG to also include hydrogen.”

Gjermund Johannessen, CEO, the Norwegian Ship Design Company, said: “We have been working with MAN Cryo on several projects in the past, and we know it as a forward-thinking and solution-oriented company. We look forward to continuing our good collaboration with MAN Cryo and to bring their gas expertise onboard the prestigious hydrogen ferry projects for Torghatten Nord.”

Henrik Malm, managing director, MAN Energy Solutions Sweden, said: “This new order underscores MAN Energy Solutions’ leadership within developing future-fuel systems for the maritime sector. With a strong focus on advanced engineering, tailored design and seamless integration capabilities, our specialist team at MAN Cryo is setting new standards in sustainable marine operations. In this way, we are contributing significantly to ‘Moving Big Things to Zero,’ testament to our vision for a cleaner, greener maritime future where innovation leads the way in reducing ecological footprints. Torghatten Nord is set to revolutionize ferry transportation with these vessels powered by green hydrogen, which will be a critical step towards achieving zero-emission operation.”