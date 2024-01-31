Korea’s KT Marine goes to Damen for fast delivery of fast ferry Written by Nick Blenkey









Damen-built fast ferries have become an increasingly common sight in South Korean waters in recent years and now Damen is adding to that number. It has signed a contract to build a new Fast Ferry 4212 (FFe 4212) for South Korean ferry operator KT Marine. This will be the seventh Damen Fast Ferry built for the Korean market and the fifth FFe 4212 to be built for a South Korean operator.

KT Marine is a new client for Damen, and a factor in its choice of builder was that Damen will be able to deliver the vessel by mid-2024.

Just as with its other best-selling vessel designs, Damen builds the FFe 4212 under its speculative building strategy. The vessel ordered by KT Marine is already under construction at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam, enabling the expected mid-2024 delivery.

The FFe 4212 is a 42-meter long aluminium catamaran that can carry up to 423 passengers and has a maximum speed of 40 knots. The power required to achieve such speeds is provided by four main engines delivering 5,760 bkW of power to four waterjets. The model is known for its reliability and high level of onboard comfort.

KT Marine will be deploying the new vessel on a route between Yeosu harbor and Geomundo Island (off the south coast of South Korea)

“The Fast Ferry 4212 from Damen excels in both quality and delivery time,” said Og Yeol Bag, president of KT Marine, after signing the contract with Damen. “In addition, our management team holds a strong belief that our choice of Damen for the Fast Ferry 4212 will enable us to elevate our service to the highest standards, comfort and reliability for our valued customers.”

“We are to welcome KT Marine into the Damen family,” said Damen’s regional sales director Asia-Pacific Thomas Röwekamp. “They reviewed all the options available before choosing our successful Fast Ferry 4212. The proven and reliable Fast Ferry 4212 will be yet another great addition to South Korea’s ferry market and of course for the scenic route from Yeosu to Geomundo Island.”