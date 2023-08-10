Kitsap Transit moves ahead on all-electric ferry

Kitsap Transit has taken another step forward with its plans for an all-electric ferry to operate on its Puget Sound services. It has now put out a request for information (RFI) from electrical systems integrators to help power the new all-electric, 150-passenger ferry. Designed by Glosten, the vessel will operate on the Bremerton-Port Orchard and Bremerton-Annapolis foot ferry routes and will be based on the Glosten-designed hybrid-electric M/V Waterman, delivered by All American Marine in 2019.

The Kitsap Transit electric ferry will feature a lightweight composite superstructure, an extremely efficient, wake-reducing hull form, and numerous updates to enhance the passenger and crew experience.

According to the RFI, an electrical systems integrator (ESI) will be sought to design, integrate, and deliver major electrical systems, including the batteries, propulsion, and shoreside charging infrastructure. The all-electric ferry is weight sensitive and will provide reliable, high-frequency transit. Vessel system weight, fast and ergonomic operation of the charging system, and reliability of all systems are of high importance.

A request for proposals (RFP) for an electrical systems integrator is expected to be published in late

summer 2023. Final RFP requirements will be determined based, in part, on information received in

response to the RFI.

A single electrical systems integrator that can provide the overall scope of work is highly desired, however the scope may be split between multiple contractors if it is in the best interest of the project, says the RFI. The overall scope of work will include provision of all shoreside system and design and integration of the vessel systems. The intent is for a separate RFP for shipyard construction of the vessel to include arequirement that the vessel electrical system is furnished in accordance with the ESI-specified vessel equipment.

Responses for the RFI for the electrical systems integrator are required by August 25, 2023.

You can access it HERE