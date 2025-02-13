Hullo fast ferry reports strong start to 2025

Canada’s Vancouver Island Ferry Company reports that its Hullo fast-ferry service recorded significant operational achievements for January 2025.

The Hullo service operates with two 42.2 meter Damen 4212 aluminum hulled catamaran ferries with a capacity of 445 passengers and a maximum speed of 40 knots. They operate between Nanaimo, on Vancouver Island, and downtown Vancouver, on the opposite site of the Strait of Georgia

Hullo maintained an exceptional 99% reliability rate throughout January, successfully completing nearly all scheduled sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island.

”Since our inaugural sailing in August 2023, we’ve proudly transported over 650,000 guests,” said Alastair Caddick, CEO at Hullo. “Our service has become instrumental in keeping communities connected – whether it’s reuniting families, facilitating business travel or enabling access to Vancouver’s vibrant event scene.”

Looking ahead, Hullo continues to enhance its service offerings by teaming up with iconic Vancouver-based events.

“We’re proud to support major events like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Cirque Du Soleil ECHO and Dine Out Vancouver Festival by making it easier for Islanders to experience world-class entertainment and return home safely the same day,” said Caddick.

In another ervice enhancement, Hullo also launched a new Current Conditions section on its website, providing guests with a 3-day forecast of sailing conditions.

“Our new Current Conditions page at hullo.com/current-conditions empowers guests to make informed travel decisions, reflecting our commitment to transparent communication and service excellence,” said Caddick.