Helsinki ferry Suomenlinna II is first ship retrofitted with new generation ABB drive Written by Nick Blenkey









Back in 2018, the 2004-built Finnish ferry M/S Suomenlinna II was in our headlines when, in a world first for an existing ferry, it was remotely piloted through a test area near Helsinki harbor. ABB, which carried out the test in cooperation with Helsinki City Transport, said then that the test proved that “human oversight of vessels from anywhere is achievable with today’s technologies.”

Now the Suomenlinna II, which is fitted with ABB’s icebreaking Azipod electric propulsion system, has notched up another first. It has become the first ship to be retrofitted with ABB’s new-generation ACS880LC drive. The new-generation drive technology will significantly enhance vessel efficiency and help to secure smooth and reliable operations for many years to come.

As one of three ferries operated by Helsinki City Transport subsidiary Suomenlinnan Liikenne Oy, the 33.8-meter-long Suomenlinna II serves the Market Square – Suomenlinna route year-round. An integral part of the Helsinki public transport system, the 395-passenger capacity ferry makes multiple daily crossings between the city and the Suomenlinna sea fortress. Located on the coast of Helsinki, the fortress is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a popular tourist attraction and a district with around 850 inhabitants.

The 329-gross-ton vessel was originally equipped with an ACS600 drive system, which had become obsolete. However, its existing cabinets, busbars, and cables were suitable for repurposing and, instead of replacing the full system, ABB delivered a module-based retrofit, only replacing components as necessary. This transitioned the outdated onboard drives to ACS880LC with minimal impact on the ferry’s operating schedule. ABB will also supply the ferry with service support throughout the product lifecycle.

“ABB’s ability to provide a module-based retrofit as opposed to a full system replacement was a key factor for us in selecting a partner for this modernization project,” said Petri Öhrmark, managing Director, Suomenlinnan Liikenne Oy. “Thanks to this upgrade, it can continue providing reliable, high efficiency services to residents, as well as tourists visiting the heritage site, for years to come.”

“We were proud to be chosen as partner to modernize the propulsion drives and propulsion control system for M/S Suomenlinna II,” said Ilmari Ackley, head of sales, marine service & digital, Finland, ABB Marine & Ports. “We were happy to see the project delivered smoothly and as planned, which is particularly critical for a ferry that hundreds of passengers rely on every day. The module-based retrofit, replacing components only as necessary, shows one way our customers can improve the circularity of their operations – while ensuring a smooth and efficient upgrade to the latest technology.”