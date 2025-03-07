Gov. Bob Ferguson puts pause on two WSF hybrid-electric conversions

Though he remains committed to electrification and building new ferries, Washington State Gov. Bob Ferguson announced yesterday that he will delay hybrid-electric conversion for two of the state’s largest ferries, putting Washington on the path to restoring full domestic ferry service by this summer. As a result of this plan, Washington State Ferries will have 18 operating vessels in the water for the first time since 2019.

Full domestic service is considered 21 vessels with 18 in the water at any time.

Ferguson is delaying the ferry conversion until after World Cup 2026, which is scheduled from June 26 through July 6. Converting the ferries removes them from service for an extended period of time. For example, the Wenatchee, the first Washington State Ferries vessel to undergo hybrid-electric conversion, will have been out of service at least 22 months by the time the conversion is completed this summer.

“Washingtonians count on fast, reliable ferries to get to work and access critical services,” Ferguson said. “We must do everything we can to fully restore ferry service to pre-pandemic levels. This decision immediately improves customer service and centers the people.”

Since the pandemic, Washington State Ferries has operated on a reduced schedule, significantly impacting Washingtonians who rely on ferry service. Right now, for example, commuters who travel by ferry between Bremerton and Seattle — one of the state’s busiest ferry routes — must wait more than two hours between boats every day. This action will improve those wait times.

Delaying the hybrid-electric conversion for the remaining two ferries prioritizes improved ferry service, especially ahead of major events like the World Cup in summer 2026.

Continuing to move forward with new electric ferries

Gov. Ferguson says that he is committed to building new electric ferries. The procurement process to acquire as many as five new electric ferries is in process. Washington State Ferries will open bids from prospective shipbuilders in early April and aims to sign a contract with at least one successful bidder by late May.

Additionally, Governor Ferguson announced that Steve Nevey, head of Washington State Ferries, has assumed the elevated role of Deputy Transportation Secretary. Nevey will work closely with Transportation Secretary Julie Meredith, attending Cabinet meetings to report directly to Ferguson and senior leadership about updates on improving ferry service statewide.

“Gov. Ferguson’s decision to delay these hybrid-electric conversions is the first step toward achieving a long-term vision for improved ferry service in Washington,” Deputy Transportation Secretary Steve Nevey said. “Our work is not done, but this puts us on track to fully restore and maintain service levels Washingtonians rely on. I look forward to continued work with the Governor, his senior staff and the Legislature to address our dual challenges of modernizing our fleet and supporting our hardworking crews.”

Washington State Ferries is exploring other ways to improve ferry service, which has also been affected by insufficient crews available to operate the vessels. Washington State Ferries continues to prioritize workforce recruitment, retention and training efforts to help stabilize the system.

Ferguson is committed to honoring and supporting the compensation increases in the state’s collective bargaining agreements to address the workforce challenges. The collective bargaining agreements provide a total of more than $26 million for ferry worker compensation. Those agreements are with the Legislature. Ferguson has been clear that including those agreements in the final budget is essential.

Long-term strategy to acquire new vessels could include leasing

Ferguson also announced that he is exploring innovative options for procuring new electric vessels after the state receives the next set of up to five vessels.

After the new electric vessels are procured, Washington State Ferries will need to replace an additional 11 vessels before 2040 to keep the fleet modern and operating at full capacity.

Deputy Transportation Secretary Nevey and Transportation Secretary Meredith will work closely with the Legislature to explore innovative solutions for getting new boats in the water as quickly as possible. Among those options is leasing new ferries with the goal of eventually taking ownership.