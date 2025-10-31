Glosten unveils new all-electric 75-passenger ferry

Seattle-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Glosten has unveiled a new all-electric 75-passenger ferry that, it says, changes the game in sustainable marine travel.

Glosten’s all-electric 75-passenger ferry is engineered with a lightweight carbon fiber hull, allowing it to achieve outstanding energy efficiency—requiring smaller batteries and reducing reliance on extensive shoreside charging infrastructure.

For operational flexibility, the battery compartments are positioned on the main deck to ensure the battery type and capacity can be installed that best match the operator’s needs. This layout also simplifies access for inspections and maintenance and allows for a hydrodynamically superior hull form. The interior layout supports a wide range of service needs while maintaining a strong focus on crew comfort and control. The configuration helps operators manage costs without compromising performance or sustainability.

Dual azimuthing thrusters offer precise maneuverability through intuitive joystick controls. The composite construction not only delivers a sleek, modern look but also minimizes corrosion and long-term upkeep.

