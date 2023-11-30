FTA awards ferry grants totaling more than $220 million

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced the award of ferry grants totaling $220.2 million. The availability of the grants was announced back in May.

“Today’s announcement represents our continued record support under the Biden-Harris Administration for passenger ferry service,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “The grants help transit agencies make investments to increase reliability, improve connections to other modes of transportation, and bring older ferry systems into a state of good repair.”

The grants were made available through two FTA competitive grant programs.

Grants totaling approximately $170 million were made to six projects in four states and the territory of American Samoa under the FTA’s Ferry Service for Rural Communities Program, which provides competitive funding to states for ferry service in rural areas.

Grants totaling $50.1 million to seven projects in four states were awarded under the FTA’s Passenger Ferry Grant Program, which supports capital projects to establish new ferry service and repair and modernize ferry vessels, terminals, and facilities in urban areas.

Here’s what projects got how much: