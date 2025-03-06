Flagship Cruises gets $15.2M grant to build two all-electric ferries

San Diego-based Flagship Cruises & Events reports that it has been awarded a $15.27 million grant from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to develop two fully electric zero emission ferries to serve the San Diego to Coronado route.

The Flagship project will be implemented in partnership with the San Diego Air Pollution Control District (SDAPCD). It follows the $31 million grant earlier awarded the Port of Los Angeles that will see both Catalina Express and Harbor Breeze Cruises build low emissions vessels (see earlier story). Like that grant, this latest one has been made under the CARB Advanced Technology Demonstration and Pilot Project, part of California Climate Investments, a state initiative that puts cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment.

“Flagship is excited to lead the way with an environmentally friendly sustainable transportation alternative for ferry passengers,” said Brad Engel, president of Flagship Cruises and Events, a family business founded in California in 2015. “We are grateful for CARB’s support to bring zero emission vessels to our San Diego-Coronado service with the first all-electric new build ferries in California.”

Equipped with advanced battery technology, the new vessels will not emit any greenhouse gases during operation and will not emit the particulate matter associated with traditional combustion engines.

“This investment by the State of California in fully electric zero emission ferries is a critical step toward cleaning our environment and reducing air pollution in San Diego,” said California Assemblymember David Alvarez (AD 80). “I appreciate the leadership of Flagship Cruises & Events on this project as it demonstrates the commitment to a more sustainable future.”

The innovative vessel design reduces the carbon footprint of local transit options and advances the Port of San Diego’s “Green Port” initiatives.

“We are thrilled to partner with Flagship and the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District to deliver zero emission ferry services on San Diego Bay. This is exactly the kind of collaborative effort we envisioned when we approved the Maritime Clean Air Strategy,” said Danielle Moore, chair of the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “As a Port of progress anchored in people, we are committed to doing our part to improve public health and advance zero emission transportation opportunities in our communities.”

Construction of the new vessels is expected to begin later this year with the goal of launching the first ferry by Fall 2026. Total project cost exceeds $21 million. Flagship will engage with the community to provide updates and information as the project evolves. “Our family business launched in San Diego more than 100 years ago—and it has always depended upon sustainability—healthy air, clean water and the beauty of San Diego Bay,” said Art Engel, Chairman of Flagship. “We are proud to be contributing to a thriving environment for the next 100 years.”