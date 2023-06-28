Finally, AMHS christens ferry launched in 2018

Alaska first lady Rose Dunleavy smashed a ceremonial bottle of champagne on the bow of Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) ferry M/V Hubbard in a christening ceremony held in Juneau, this past Monday.

The ceremony, in a way, marked the long delayed opening chapter in a story with a long, long prequel.

The Hubbard is one of two Alaska-class ferries. Along with the Tazlina, the two ships were the first and, and so far only, ferries built in Alaska, at a cost of $60 million each. The Tazlina was launched at Vigor Ketchikan in May 2018, the Hubbard in October of that year.

At the time they were contracted, in September 2014, they were intended to operate as day boats to serve the AMHS Lynn Canal route between Juneau, Haines and Skagway. By the time they were delivered, AMHS had changed its plans and wanted to use them on longer routes.

The 280 feet long sister vessels each seat up to 300 passengers and carry 53 standard vehicles. They were designed with bow and stern doors, with side doors later being added, because the docks at Haines and Skagway were never upgraded.

The Tazlina made a few runs in 2019, but by 2021 both vessels were idled.

The issue was that to make the longer runs they were now required to make, crew quarters had to be added to meet USCG regulations. Eventually, those crew quarters were added to the Hubbard at a cost of $15 million. Plans are understood to be that the Tazlina will also get them at some time.

On May 22, AMHS reported that the Hubbard had obtained its USCG Certificate of Inspection (COI) allowing it to commence revenue service, beginning its first operational year since it was delivered in 2019.

“The Hubbard will operate in Lynn Canal six days a week this summer, with sailings between Juneau, Haines, and Skagway,” said AMHS. “The vessel will leave Juneau on Tuesday, May 23 with approximately 60 passengers, and 21 vehicles.”

According to AMHS the $15 million crew quarters upgrade at Vigor Ketchikan included the addition of eight single-person staterooms on the bridge deck and eight two-person staterooms on the upper deck. additionally, the upgrades included the installation of a galley, scullery, and mess spaces on the upper deck, a new fan room on the bridge deck, and the extension of the existing port stair tower to the bridge deck.

“Adding crew quarters to the Hubbard gives us flexibility in the AMHS fleet, allowing the ship to sail to more ports when needed,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Revitalizing the fleet is important to the long term health of the Marine Highway, and the communities it serves. I pleased we’ve taken another step toward that.”

And on June 26, came the christening.