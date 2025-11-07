Ferry leaders chart the industry’s future at FERRIES 2025

Marine Log’s 38th annual FERRIES 2025 conference, held November 4–5 in Jersey City, N.J., brought together ferry operators, shipyards, naval architects, technology suppliers, and government and community leaders from across North America and abroad. The event reflected the rapidly changing landscape of the ferry industry, with sessions focused on sustainability, vessel construction, shoreside modernization, emerging fuels, cybersecurity, and the passenger experience.

Publisher Gary Lynch reflected on the strength of this year’s program, saying: “This year’s conference was extraordinary in all areas—program topics, speaker quality, audience engagement, and sponsor participation—but what really stood out was a passion for the ferry market. Starting with our keynote and continuing throughout the two days, our speakers, attendees, and sponsors expressed a genuine love of ferries and excitement about the future of the U.S. ferry market. This collective energy is what makes the Marine Log FERRIES conference experience so unique and powerful.”

Morgan Fanberg of Glosten opens the conference.

The program opened with a keynote by Morgan Fanberg, P.E., CEO and president of Glosten, who discussed how technology, vessel design, and shifting passenger expectations are shaping the future of ferry service. His remarks set the tone for two days of industry-wide dialogue.

Decarbonization emerged as a central theme. Capt. Ryan O’Rourke of Rivers of Steel and Ryan Bishop of Siemens Energy shared lessons learned from 16 years of operating the nation’s first hybrid passenger vessel, offering long-term insights into performance and maintenance. Seamus Murphy, executive director of the San Francisco Bay Ferry/WETA, followed with a detailed look at bringing zero-emission ferries from concept to contract. Pace Ralli, co-founder and CEO of SWITCH Maritime, and Elias Van Sickle, the company’s COO, provided updates on the company’s next steps in hydrogen-powered ferry design on the Hudson River.

Bob Lawler (left) of MBTA, Connie Smith of RTA, and Maddie Phillips (far right) of Hornblower Group sit on a panel to discuss community engagement for ferry operations.

Shipyards were represented through a presentation by Lacey Greene of Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, who spoke about the critical role builders play in modern ferry technologies. Later, Erik Derecktor, new construction commercial manager at Derecktor Shipyards, outlined what works and what often does not when it comes to today’s construction and repair projects.

Terminal infrastructure took the spotlight during a panel on modernizing ferry terminals moderated by Andy Bennet of KPFF. Panelists discussed how terminal upgrades need to integrate sustainability, efficiency, passenger flow, and climate resilience. Whitney Mantooth of ABS provided an overview of emergency evacuation considerations for vessels using alternative fuels, and Michael Eaglen of EV Maritime discussed operational takeaways from Auckland’s electric ferries.

Cybersecurity also drew attention during a panel moderated by Sabrina Brigance of Hylant. Ferry operators, cyber risk specialists, and insurance experts examined emerging threats, passenger-facing technologies, and strategies for strengthening cyber resilience.

Elias Van Sickle and Pace Ralli of SWITCH Maritime.

The second day of the conference shifted toward community and customer engagement. “Beyond the Dock: How Community Engagement Drives Ferry Success,” moderated by Jeffrey Brault of Hornblower Group, highlighted how targeted outreach and public communication efforts influence ridership, funding and long-term political support.

The event concluded with an update on the M/V Harbor Charger. Moderated by Andy Bennet, the session included speakers from NY Waterway, Elliott Bay Design Group, Conrad Shipyards and Siemens Energy, who shared new technical details and milestones for the project. Attendees were given a tour of the Harbor Charger at the conclusion of the event.

Attendees had multiple opportunities for direct engagement throughout the event, including a packed exhibit hall, networking breaks and an evening reception sponsored by FareHarbor.

FERRIES will head back to Seattle in 2026. To submit a topic idea or speaker suggestion, please contact Heather Ervin at hervin@sbpub.com.