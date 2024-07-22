FERRIES 2024: First zero-emission, high-speed ferries in the U.S.

Late last year, San Francisco’s Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA), the operator of the San Francisco Bay Ferry system, signed a strategic partnership agreement that will see Wärtsilä provide its fleet electrification and systems integration services for a project to build the first zero-emission high speed ferries in the U.S.

Now that the project is well underway, a panel of experts involved directly with the project will present at the 37th annual Marine Log FERRIES conference, set to take place at the Hyatt at Olive 8 in Seattle, Wash., on October 29-30.

In addition to outlining the scope of the project, the panel will answer the questions to things, such as:

How the new ferries will be customized and phased into WETA’s fleet.

The importance of undergoing a vessel feasibility study.

When the first ferry will be launched, and more.

The panel, moderated by San Francisco Bay Ferry’s Tim Hanners, operations and maintenance manager, includes the following speakers:

Mark Keneford, managing director, Wärtsilä Canada

Kaiya Levine, senior consultant, ARUP

Shaun Green, principal, Aurora Marine Design

Speaker from Elliott Bay Design Group

ABOUT MARINE LOG’S FERRIES 2024

Drawing heavily on actual operator and owner experiences and feedback, FERRIES 2024 will focus on how ferry owners and operators—both large and small—can learn from ferry success stories and lessons learned to improve their own vessel operations via improved technologies and low-carbon alternatives to increase ridership and maximize business efficiencies.

The program will also explore new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through technological advances, innovative vessel operations, and the latest trends in ferry design.

This year’s program includes four panels focusing on varying topics, including an update on electrifying the Washington State Ferries system, a case study on ferry service expansions, and how operators can leverage technologies in their ferry operations. Other exciting topics include how the Sea Change—the highly anticipated hydrogen fuel cell ferry—recently achieved a Certificate of Inspection from the U.S. Coast Guard; managing “chaos” facing small ferry operators with multiple short daily trips; the necessity of a service contingency plan, with insights from Washington State Ferries; a look at recently delivered ferries, including a new Subchapter T ferry built for Angel Island Tiburon Ferry.

The complete agenda can be found here. For inquiries regarding sponsorships or ways you can connect with FERRIES 2024 attendees, contact David Harkey at dharkey@sbpub.com.