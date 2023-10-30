FERRIES 2023: The passenger experience and electric ferries

On November 15, Day 2 of Marine Log’s FERRIES 2023 conference, David Tyler, co-founder of Artemis Technologies—a high-performance maritime design and applied technologies company—will outline the Artemis EF-24 Passenger ferry and how electric ferries can enhance the passenger experience.

The EF-24 Passenger ferry provides a cost-effective public transport solution that helps address air pollution, congestion, and noise. The ferry is powered by Artemis’ eFoiler electric propulsion system, with a top speed of 36 knots and a foiling range of 95 nautical miles at 25 knots.

During his presentation, Tyler aims to go over the Artemis eFoiler technology in addition to:

Building Belfast Maritime Consortium as a world leader in maritime innovation.

Pioneer workboat test program and validation of technology.

Building and launching the first Artemis EF-24 Passenger ferry with Condor Ferries and its U.S. application.

The first EF-24 Passenger ferry will be launched in 2024, and operated by Condor Ferries, servicing a route between Belfast and Bangor, Northern Ireland.

Meet David Tyler

David Tyler, Co-Founder of Artemis Technologies.

David is a co-founder and board member of Artemis Technologies, a global leader in transformative clean maritime solutions based in Belfast, UK. David was instrumental in the creation of the Belfast Maritime Consortium, led by Artemis Technologies, including securing of a £33m grant from UK Research and Innovation’s Strength in Places Fund to develop the company’s transformative eFoiler technology and launch the world’s first 100% electric foiling passenger ferry, the Artemis EF-24 Passenger.

David is Chair of Maritime UK’s Regional Council, a member of the U.K. Department for Transport’s Maritime Council which was established in 2023 to provide the top level of governance across all themes and drive delivery of the U.K. Government’s Maritime 2050 recommendations.

A former international hockey player and law graduate from the University of Birmingham, David has a wealth of experience in Sales and Marketing. Having previously worked at IMG and Havas Media, David founded Tyler Sports Management in 2009, representing an impressive portfolio of clients including Mo Farah, Mike Brown, Iain Percy OBE, Christine Ohuruogu MBE, and Allan Wells MBE. After Tyler Sports Management was acquired in 2014, he joined Artemis Racing to lead the Swedish America’s Cup team’s commercial program, before co-founding Artemis Technologies. David is also a founding trustee of the Andrew Simpson Foundation.

FERRIES 2023: The Conference

Set to take place at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson, November 14-15 in Jersey City, N.J., the 36th annual Marine Log FERRIES conference will have as its theme “Designing today’s ferries for future operations.”

The venue, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking ferry traffic on the Hudson River, is a quick ferry ride from New York City.

Delivering two days of in-person discussions, dynamic Q&A sessions, and multiple networking opportunities, FERRIES 2023 will be an opportunity for the North American ferry industry to come together to share experiences, network, look for new suppliers and reconnect with existing suppliers.

The art of designing or upgrading ferries takes a lot into consideration outside of the vessel’s blueprints. Making a greener ferry is a design choice and so is enhancing the passenger experience.

FERRIES 2023 will focus on how today’s ferries—those under construction, coming online soon, or already in operation—can be prepared for the changing scope of future operations.

As ever, a focus of the program will be on lessons learned from hard-earned, real-life experience. In addition, the program will explore new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through advances in technology, innovative approaches to operating a vessel, and the latest trends in ferry design.

In addition to thought leaders presenting on topics relevant to the ferry industry, three panels have been incorporated in this year’s program focused on ferry operator challenges and successes, battery options for ferries, and an interesting overview and look at the new Governors Island ferry project.

Other topics will explore leveraging shoreside terminals and infrastructure to increase profits; low-carbon alternatives, such as electric, hydrogen and hybrid options; what’s trending in ferry designs being delivered today; and more.

The Tour

Following the end of conference sessions, on November 15, an industry tour will be provided to a limited number of attendees. This year’s tour will have attendees board a NYC Ferry vessel and tour the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where it will learn more about NYC Ferry’s Homeport Pier C, its deisgn and construction.

Guests will also learn the history of the area and discover plans for Homepoort II in Red Hook. Hornblower will round out the conversation with an inside look at NYC Ferry’s marine operations and more.

The complete agenda can be found here.

For inquiries regarding sponsorships or ways you can connect with FERRIES 2023 attendees, contact David Harkey at dharkey@sbpub.com.

The Sponsors—So Far

The following organizations are signed up to sponsor FERRIES 2023, although more will be announced soon:

Anchor (Platinum)

VPS (Platinum)

Bayonne Dry Dock (Cocktail Reception)

Siemens Energy (Pre-Conference Cocktail Party)

W&O (Luncheon)

PPG (Registration)

Coastal Marine Equipment (Laynards)

ABB (Gold)

Glosten (Gold)

All American Marine (Silver)

BMT (Silver)

Christie & Grey (Silver)

EMS Marcon (Silver)

GL Power (Silver)

Neste US (Silver)

Hamilton Jet (Silver)

Karl Senner (Silver)

Kongsberg (Silver)

Zinus Power (Silver)

MTU – A Rolls-Royce Solution (Silver)

NCP Coatings (Silver)

RIX (Silver)

Schottel / elkon (Silver)

J&A Enterprises / Soundown (Silver)

United Safety & Survivability Corporation / Fireboy-Xintex (Silver)

Vulkan (Silver)

Marine Jet Power (Silver)

BAE Systems (Bronze)

CANAL (Bronze)

Conrad Shipyard (Bronze)

Crowley (Bronze)

C-Job Naval Architects (Bronze)

Cummins (Bronze)

Elliott Bay Design Group (Bronze)

EV Maritime (Bronze)

Wärtsilä (Bronze)

LeBlanc & Associates LLC (Bronze)

MOPS (Bronze)

PROP (Bronze)

Rigidized Metals (Bronze)

SSI (Bronze)

The Shearer Group (Bronze)

Thrive Payments (Bronze)

World Wide Metric (Bronze)

360 Coverage Pros (Bronze)

ZF Group (Bronze)

Allied Marine Crane (Bronze)

Artemis Technologies (Bronze)

CMP Global (Bronze)