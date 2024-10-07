ESG cuts steel for new Fisher Island ferry

Panama City, Fla. –based Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) has marked a significant milestone with the official steel cutting for the new Fisher Island ferry, Falcon, at its Allanton shipyard. Attending the event were members of the Fisher Island Community Association, Inc. (FICA) team. This state-of-the-art ferry is slated for delivery in the spring of 2026.

As we reported when the contract was awarded the new Fisher Island ferry has been designed by Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG).

With a length of 152 feet and beam of 52 feet, the 1,200 bhp Falcon will have a capacity for 30 cars and 150 passengers. It is expected to be delivered in 2026.

The design of the new Fisher Island ferry features high-end details typically reserved for yachts such as flush inboard bulwarks, stainless steel bulwark details, underlit lounge seating, composite wood decks, and retractable awnings. Enclosed accommodations include three passenger lounges.

“The Falcon will provide a crucial transportation link, combining advanced technology and design to enhance the passenger experience while accommodating a higher volume of vehicles. ESG’s reputation for delivering high-quality, reliable vessels aligns with FICA’s commitment to offering top-tier service to its residents and visitors,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc.

“We look forward to being a part of the process and celebrating this milestone as ESG progresses with the construction of the ferry Falcon,” said Roberto Sosa, president and CEO of Fisher Island Community Association.