Erik Derecktor to share shipyard insights at FERRIES 2025 Written by Heather Ervin









Erik Derecktor, who leads new construction project development at Derecktor Shipyards, will bring a shipyard’s perspective to Marine Log’s FERRIES 2025 conference, taking place November 4–5 at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson across from Lower Manhattan.

With a background in naval architecture and maritime operations, Derecktor provides expertise in contract negotiation, regulatory compliance, and aligning innovative vessel designs with shipyard execution. His presentation, “What Works (and What Doesn’t) in Modern Ferry Construction & Repair,” will examine how the intersection of policy and shipbuilding continues to shape modern ferry construction.

Derecktor will discuss how evolving regulatory interpretations, incentives, and Buy American requirements influence project timelines, budgets, and outcomes. Drawing on recent experience with hybrid-electric public ferries, offshore crew transfer vessels, and Subchapter T-to-K conversions, he will explore how risk and responsibility are distributed among builders, operators, and public stakeholders.

The session promises a candid look at the realities shipyards face as they balance vessel innovation with compliance and operational constraints, a theme that is increasingly relevant as the industry embraces cleaner technologies and complex funding structures.

Marine Log’s FERRIES 2025, now in its 38th year, will gather ferry operators, shipyards, naval architects, and technology leaders for two days of sessions and networking focused on innovation, safety, and sustainability in passenger vessel operations.

Read more about the M/V Harbor Charger tour taking place at the conclusion of the event. Space is limited.

For more information on sponsorships, contact David Harkey at 212-620-7223 (office) or 973-563-0109 (cell) or dharkey@sbpub.com. If you’d like to speak next year, contact Heather Ervin at hervin@sbpub.com.