DFDS wins 20-year Jersey ferry services contract

The Government of Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands between England and France (and a self-governing dependency of the U.K.) has awarded Copenhagen-headquartered DFDS a 20-year contract to operate the Island’s ferry services to the U.K. and France from March 28, 2025.

Under the contract, DFDS will provide passenger and freight services that will include routes from Jersey to Poole and Portsmouth in the U.K., and Saint Malo in France.

DFDS has committed to:

Greater frequency of ferries to the UK and France in peak periods

Faster ferries to the U.K.

Investing in three new ferries by 2032

​Two dedicated high-speed ferries for the summer.

Jersey’s Minister for Sustainable Economic Development, Deputy Kirsten Morel said: “I’m delighted we have signed a contract with DFDS which will enable us to provide the best possible ferry services for Islanders for the next 20 years.”

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Jersey and the local community, ” said DFDS CEO Torben Carlsen. “The life-line ferry service is a vital link for the island, and we are fully committed to delivering reliability and an enhanced travel and transport experience for islanders, businesses and visitors. We look forward to building a strong partnership with Jersey and serving the community”

DFDS says its Jersey fleet will comprise one RoPax vessel, two high-speed craft, and a dedicated freight vessel to meet the diverse needs of the island, and support tourism and the hospitality sector in Jersey as well as in France and the U.K. with frequent sailings.