Casco Bay selects BHGI to design Maquoit II replacement









Bristol, R.I., headquartered naval architect firm Bristol Harbor Group Inc. (BHGI) reports that it has been selected by Casco Bay Lines (CBL), Portland, Me., to provide naval architecture and marine engineering services for the evaluation and design of a new sub-chapter K passenger/vehicle ferry that will be operated year round in the coastal waters of Casco Bay, replacing the M/V Maquoit II. As we reported back in February last year, Casco Bay received $3.6 million in the FY 2021 round of Passenger Ferry Grants toward the replacement of the Maquoit II with a diesel-electric hybrid vessel.

Built in 1994, the Maquoit II serves as a lifeline for five unbridged islands “down the bay”, carrying passengers and freight nearly 50 miles each day, 365 days a year, and delivering U.S. mail to the farthest reaches of the service area. Equipped with a heavy-duty crane, it is also the transit district’s primary freight-carrying vessel.

BHGI will be responsible for developing a preliminary design report, base design, and final plans, specifications and estimate package suitable for construction bid solicitation. The firm will work with key stakeholders during the design process to ensure that the final design meets all owner requirements, including minimizing both operational costs and the vessels’ carbon footprint.

“We are pleased to have been selected as the most highly qualified firm to provide services to CBL on this design effort,” said BHGI vice president Cory Wood. “BHGI has built a strong professional relationship with CBL over the past decade, providing owner’s representation services on two ferry construction projects. We look forward to supporting them during this exciting project.”