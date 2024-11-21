Candela to bring America’s first flying e-ferry to Lake Tahoe

After putting the world’s first foiling e-ferry to enter public service into operation in Stockholm, Candela and local partner FlyTahoe are planning to introduce the first U.S.-based Candela P-12 on Lake Tahoe.

The 30-seat P-12 is the same model now in operation in Stockholm. Designed to accommodate both skis and bikes, it uses hydrofoil technology—computer-guided underwater wings—to fly above the water’s surface at high speeds, unaffected by waves and winds. According to Candela, it is the fastest electric vessel in the world with the longest range and significantly lower operational costs than diesel-powered vessels.

With Lake Tahoe attracting over 15 million outdoor enthusiasts year-round, road congestion has become an ever-increasing problem. Travelers often find themselves stuck in long car lines, especially in winter, due to road closures caused by heavy snowfalls.

FlyTahoe will offer a 30-minute cross-lake service, connecting the northern and southern parts of the lake in under 30 minutes, while driving around the lake often takes over two hours in the winter.

FlyTahoe aims to create a vital link to the 14 world-class ski resorts encircling the lake, making it an ideal option for tourists and locals alike. And, with Tahoe being a premier destination for biking trails in warmer months, the ferry is poised to become a year-round solution, easing road strain and reducing the environmental impact of car travel.

“It’s ironic that while millions, myself included, drive around Lake Tahoe to admire its beauty, the road sediment we generate contributes to the largest threat to the lake’s famous cobalt blue clarity. Our service will provide a faster transport than cars or buses, while keeping Tahoe blue,” says Ryan Meinzer, founder & CEO of FlyTahoe.

Since Lake Tahoe, the second deepest lake in the U.S., never freezes over, the ferry can operate year-round. This added mobility convenience will enhance business and improve the lives of both locals and tourists, providing a versatile zero-emission solution to reduce traffic during both summer and winter seasons.

A detailed analysis by the Tahoe Transportation District already recognized ferries as the best solution to reduce traffic congestion along Lake Tahoe’s north-south route, citing lower costs per user and faster travel times than cars and buses. However, that analysis, conducted before the advent of the P-12 technology, did not account for the electric ferry’s ability to reduce energy usage by 80% compared to traditional ferries—a factor that Meinzer says significantly bolsters the unit economics and overall business case.

Since launching its first leisure model, the Candela C-7, in 2019, Candela has manufactured over 100 vessels to clients around the world, leading electric boat sales in the U.S. In 2024, Candela introduced the world’s first electric hydrofoil ferry, the Candela P-12, which has been sold to customers in Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Berlin, and now, the U.S.

Candela employs over 200 engineers and staff across offices in Stockholm, San Francisco and Bangkok, Thailand. The current factory is located in Stockholm, with a U.S. factory underway.