CalMac selects BMT as marine professional consultancy service provider

The U.K.’s largest ferry operator, Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac), has selected BMT to deliver marine professional consultancy services under a multi-lot framework agreement.with three key areas:

Naval architecture and technical support: Expertise in the design, construction, survey, and repair of ships, systems, and machinery, with a specialized focus on passenger vessels and vehicle ferries.,

Marine and safety support: Advisory services on vessel operations, navigation, maritime safety, and regulatory compliance, with particular experience in passenger and vehicle ferry operations

investigation support:Comprehensive incident and accident investigation services, including root cause analysis, lessons learned, and forensic analysis of materials to identify technical causes.

CalMac manages a fleet of 33 vessels operating 49 routes to over 50 destinations, covering more than 200 miles of Scotland’s rugged west coast.

The framework is designed to provide consultancy services that support CalMac’s existing fleet, future vessel development, routine investigations (technical, marine, and safety-related), and continuous improvements in vessel management and operational policies.

BMT says that the award reflects its ongoing commitment to excellence in marine consultancy and its dedication to supporting critical ferry services that connect communities across Scotland and beyond.

“We are honored by the trust CalMac has placed in BMT to provide independent, expert,” said Noel Tomlinson, business development lead for BMT commercial shipping. “This award is a significant milestone for us, reinforcing our long-standing support for lifeline ferry services in the U.K. and strengthening our position within the ferry sector. Building on our previous work with CMAL in Scotland, this partnership provides an excellent opportunity to demonstrate BMT’s proven capabilities in in-service support and consultancy for commercial shipping, while deepening our connections in Scotland.”