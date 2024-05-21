Build of first Artemis EF-24 150-passenger foiling e-ferry is well under way Written by Nick Blenkey









There’s an international race on to see who will be first to get a full-size all-electric foiling ferry into service and one contender Belfast, Northern Ireland, based Artemis Technologies, reports that construction of its first EF-24 Passenger Ferry is rapidly progressing.

Following on from the company’s groundbreaking 12 meter range of vessels, the Artemis EF-24 Passenger aims to revolutionize how people think, feel and behave in relation to travel.

EF-24 is being turned from a vision to a reality [Photo: Artemis Technologies]

At 24 meters, the EF-24 is a 100% electric foiling ferry designed to carry 150 passengers, deliver a top speed of 38 knots, and to offer a range of 115 nautical miles at a 25 knots cruise speed while producing fuel savings of up to 85% compared to conventional high-speed diesel ferries.

As we reported earlier, the currently under construction first vessel will be operated by Condor Ferries, a long-established operator of ferries serving the mainland U.K., the Channel Islands and France, on a pilot scheme using the Artemis EF-24 on a route running between Belfast and Bangor in Northern Ireland.

Developed to meet the International Maritime Organization’s High-Speed Craft Code, the Artemis EF-24 Passenger has been designed to help balance the requirement for people to continue to move around with the need to reduce carbon emissions.

With its advanced technology, the 100% electric foiling ferry will allow cities across the globe to utilise previously untapped waterways, address congestion and reduce harmful emissions.

Artemis Technologies is a spin-off from the Artemis Racing team that competed in the America’s Cup of which its founder, two-time Olympic champion Dr. Iain Percy OBE is a four-time veteran.

Reflecting on the construction milestone, Dr. Percy commented: “Today, we are another step closer to our mission of delivering a sustainable maritime future. We are proud to demonstrate to the world that we can decarbonise, decongest, and revolutionise urban transportation, offering cheaper, less disruptive, and more enjoyable ways to travel. This progress underscores the possibility of real, meaningful change, addressing the challenge of reducing global greenhouse gases.”

Artemis says that, with build slots filling up, ferry operators are encouraged to secure their place among the first to experience the benefits of this new technology.