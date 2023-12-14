Brunvoll Mar-El will deliver onshore charging system for new Fjord1 fast ferries Written by Nick Blenkey









Brunvoll Group subsidiary Brunvoll Mar-El will deliver the onshore charging system for the three fast ferries that Fjord 1 will operate on city routes in the Bergen, Norway, region under a 15-year contract from Vestland County Council that runs from 2025-2040.

Brunvoll Mar-El had earlier been contracted to deliver the electrical and hybrid system integration for the three ferries (see earlier story) and, with this latest contract, becomes both the onboard and onshore system integrator for the project. The contract also sees Brunvoll Mar-El expand from only delivering systems for vessels, to also being a ship to shore and quay side systems integrator.

The ferries will operate on the Knarvik-Bergen and Kleppestø-Bergen routes. The charging capacity will be 5 MW in Kleppestø and 4 MW in Knarvik, with the more powerful Kleppestø facility being able to charge two ferries simultaneously.

The charging system will consist of charging inverters, cable towers with megawatt charging systems, and the Brunvoll Mar-El control system which handles the charging sequences and monitoring of the system.

The Kleppestø solution will be delivered as a modularized container solution, with a complete technical room and pre-installed switchboards.

The contract includes the installation of the main switchboards and connection the to transformer station and the local power grid.

The facilities will be commissioned during 2024.

“Ferry operator Fjord1 is pleased to sign a common system integrator both onshore and onboard for these high-speed passenger vessels, and thus get optimal integration in the total system package,” says Helge Asle Lundeberg, managing director of Brunvoll Mar-El.

Brunvoll is a part of Brunvoll Holding AS, which was established in 1912 and has over 500 employees in Norway, located in Molde, Volda, Ålesund, Porsgrunn, and Dalen.