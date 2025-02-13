Austal firms up order for hydrogen ready Gotlandsbolaget ferry Written by Nick Blenkey









Pulling the trigger on a letter of intent (LOI) signed in April 2023, Swedish ferry operator Gotlandsbolaget has awarded Austal Australasia a contract valued between AUD 265 and AUD 275 million (US$166 million to US$172 million) for the design and construction of a 130-meter combined cycle, hydrogen-ready vehicle passenger ferry.

Part of Gotlandsbolaget’s Horizon X program, the high-speed ROPAX catamaran will be the largest vessel ever constructed by Austal and will feature a unique, highly efficient combined cycle propulsion system that includes both gas and steam turbines – a first for high-speed craft, worldwide. (More on the technology HERE)

With a capacity to transport up to 1,500 passengers, cargo and 400 vehicles, the Horizon X multi-fuel catamaran will be designed by Austal with construction at the Austal Philippines shipyard commencing in the first half of 2026 and utilizing green aluminum, produced using energy efficient processes and technologies that use less carbon, resulting in lower emissions.

Construction is scheduled to complete in mid-2028.

“Horizon X is an incredibly exciting project that is going to re-define commercial ferry capabilities, with a multi-fuel and hydrogen-capable combined cycle powerplant and a class-leading, efficient hull design,” said Austal Limited CEO Paddy Gregg. “The flexible fuel technology demonstrated in Horizon X is leading the transition to decarbonization of commercial ferries, and we’re proud to be at the forefront, partnering with Gotlandsbolaget, to deliver this industry-leading new ferry.”

“Thanks to the great collaboration between Gotland Tech Development and Austal, we can now move forward in supplementing our existing fleet of larger passenger and cargo vessels with a high-speed, multi fuel-catamaran, which is also hydrogen-ready,” said Gotlandsbolaget CEO Håkan Johansson. “Horizon X is not only designed for speed and efficiency but also for sustainability, as it incorporates cutting-edge green technology, including a hydrogen-ready, highly efficient gas turbine propulsion system.

“This vessel is a key step in our strategy to achieve climate-neutral operations, utilizing lightweight green aluminum and advanced hydrodynamic design to minimize fuel consumption and emissions.

“Serving the island of Gotland and the (Swedish) mainland in a climate and environmentally responsible way is at the heart of our mission, and Horizon X represents a significant milestone in that journey.”

Austal and Gotlandsbolaget first announced plans for the development of the 130-meter multi-fuel high speed vehicle passenger ferry design, with the flexibility to be able to operate on a variety of fuel types including hydrogen, in April 2023.

Since signing the 2023 LOI, Austal and Gotland Tech Development, a part of Gotlandsbolaget, have engaged with technology providers from around the world to select preferred main equipment, and to define system arrangements. This has included the development of the unique propulsion system arrangement that repurposes engine exhaust to contribute to vessel propulsion and reduce emissions.

In October 2024, the project gained approval in principle from DNV, with the vessel design being confirmed as complying in principle with rules relating to gas-fueled ship installations (hydrogen) and the International Code of Safety of Ships Using Gases or Other Low Flashpoint Fuels.