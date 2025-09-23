Astilleros Armon launches Mercedes Pinto, latest Baleària RoPax

Spanish shipbuilder Astilleros Armon Gijon S.A has successfully launched Mercedes Pinto, the third new 123-meter dual-fuel 1,200 passenger, 425 vehicle fast ferry designed by Incat Crowther for Spanish operator Baleària. Work on the vessel’s internal fit-out will now continue before sea trials in early 2026.

The new vessel comes after the success of its twin vessels Eleanor Roosevelt and Margarita Salas, also built by Astilleros Armon, Margarita Salas has been in operation since 2024, successfully servicing Baleària’s busy route between Barcelona and the Balearic Islands of Mallorca and Menorca, while Eleanor Roosevelt has been in service since 2021, operating between Denia on the Spanish mainland and the islands of Ibiza and Mallorca.

Mercedes Pinto features has been built to an iterative design based on the two sister vessels, but, like Margarita Salas, features a range of design improvements on the original platform, including an additional passenger deck with a spacious lounge area in the bow and an expanded aft terrace with an outdoor bar service.

In addition, Mercedes Pinto also features further customizations aimed at enhancing the customer experience. These include a redesigned atrium between the main and upper passenger decks, a larger aft terrace, improved seating in the VIP lounge and an elongated crew area behind the vessel’s wheelhouse. The vessel also features two decks of lounge seating, various cafeterias both inside and on the terrace, an exclusive children’s area, and digital enhancements including free internet services, an onboard digital entertainment platform and a pet surveillance system.

Like other vessels in the Baleària RoPax ferry fleet, Mercedes Pinto has been designed with operational sustainability and efficiency in mind and is powered by dual-fuel natural gas engines. The RoPax is future-proofed for a low and zero-emissions future with the capability to operate on 100% biomethane or green hydrogen blends of up to 25%. The vessel also features energy efficiency systems, smart sensors and integrated emissions monitoring equipment, and enhanced real-time navigation systems, reinforcing Baleària’s commitment to sustainability and fleet digitalisation.

Photo: Incat Crowther

The new vessel is named after Spanish writer, journalist, and human rights activist Mercedes Pinto, and is expected to join its twin vessels, in service in 2026.

“The addition of Mercedes Pinto to our fleet of state-of-the-art RoPax fast ferries highlights Baleària’s commitment to pioneering innovation, advancing sustainability and setting new standards in customer experience,” said Baleària’s president Adolfo Utor. “Following the success of Eleanor Roosevelt and Margarita Salas we are thrilled to be partnering with Incat Crowther and Astilleros Armon on the design and delivery of Mercedes Pinto. Incat Crowther’s deep knowledge of our operational requirements meant we could partner with their team of naval architects from the outset to make bespoke refinements to the design of Mercedes Pinto. The successful launch of Mercedes Pinto is a major milestone for Baleària, and we’re proud to welcome yet another Spanish-built RoPax fast ferry to our fleet .”

Incat Crowther’s technical manager, Dan Mace, said: “Mercedes Pinto is the fifth large RoPax fast ferry Incat Crowther has designed for Baleària in the last six years and represents a continuation of our team’s strong commitment to support Baleària and Astilleros Armon. With Eleanor Roosevelt and Margarita Salas already in operation, and two new 87-metre 100% electric, zero-emission Ro-Pax fast ferries also set to be built in Spain, the launch of Mercedes Pinto demonstrates our ability to deliver at scale. Working with Armon, we are providing the capability to design and construct multiple large fast ferries simultaneously in Europe. We’re now looking forward to seeing Mercedes Pintoperform during sea trials and begin operation.”