Artemis Technologies opens its first U.S. office in Brooklyn Navy Yard

With its eye on the Jones Act market, Belfast, Northern Ireland-based Artemis Technologies, a leading contender in the foiling e-ferry race, has opening its first U.S. office in response to significant interest from across North America.

The company, whose 100% electric, hydrofoiling vessels are powered by its innovative eFoiler system, says that U.S. market, with its vast coastline, major lakes, and significant maritime sector, will play a crucial role in the global effort to transition to a cleaner, more sustainable industry.

Its new office is in New York’s Brooklyn Navy Yard, positioning Artemis Technologies to better serve its U.S. customers and collaborate with local partners in accelerating the adoption of green technologies.

“Opening our office in Brooklyn Navy Yard is a pivotal moment for Artemis Technologies,” said David Tyler, co-founder of Artemis Technologies. “The maritime industry is undergoing a transformative shift towards more sustainable operations, and we are excited to contribute our expertise and innovative solutions to this cause. Our new location will enable us to forge stronger relationships with key stakeholders and play a vital role in the decarbonization journey of the U.S. maritime sector.”

“According to the National Census of Ferry Operators (NCFO), nearly 620 ferries serve as vital transportation links in the U.S., yet many of these vessels operate with inefficient diesel engines,” continued Tyler. “Their routes also take them through densely populated and often marginalized communities, emitting harmful pollutants such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide, posing significant health risks to residents and workers.”

JONES ACT COMPLIANT

“Ferry operators are increasingly recognizing that they must adopt electric power to reduce emissions and modernize their fleets,” Tyler continued. “For example, in San Francisco, the Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) has secured upwards of $117 million in funding from local, state, and federal sources to electrify its ferry fleet and develop charging infrastructure. That’s where Artemis Technologies can come in. We have the tried, tested, and proven solutions to make this transition a commercial success—we can install infrastructure, and deliver Jones Act compliant vessels which produce zero emissions in operation, and are ultimately cheaper to run.”